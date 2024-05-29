The Bijou Star Files: Deliberations Begin, Will Trump Be Found Guilty?

CLOSE

Will Donald Trump be found guilty? Jury begins deliberations in criminal trial

Jurors in Donald Trump's hush money trial are expected to begin deliberations Wednesday after receiving instructions from the judge on the law and the factors they may consider as they strive to reach a verdict in the first criminal case against a former American president.

Ohio Billionaire Shares Plans To Travel To The Shipwreck Of The Titanic Almost A Year After The Titan Submersible Implosion

Larry Connor, an Ohio billionaire, has shared his plans to travel to the shipwreck of the Titanic almost a year after the Titan submersible implosion.

Robert De Niro Calls Donald Trump A Clown & Shares What He Believes Will Happen If He’s Elected Again (WATCH)

Robert De Niro is making headlines after calling former president Donald Trump a clown and remarking on his possible reelection.

Alfonso Ribeiro Sparks Social Media Chatter After Saying THIS About Tyler Perry

Alfonso Ribeiro has sparked reactions after briefly speaking on Tyler Perry.

MLB finally integrates Negro Leagues statistics into historical records: Where does Josh Gibson’s name land?

Major League Baseball will officially incorporate Negro Leagues statistics into MLB's historical records

MARC LAMONT HILL DEFENDS NORTH WEST IN ‘LION KING’ Nepotism is Everywhere!!!

Marc Lamont Hill is over people complaining about nepo-babies in Hollywood … sharing his stance on the heels of North West's controversial "Lion King" casting.

MIKE TYSON BACK TO ‘100%’After Airplane Medical Scare

Mike Tyson is back to feeling like iron once more … the boxing legend says he's "100%" healthy again after suffering a medical scare on a flight over the weekend.

CARDI B Defends Porn …AFTER CANDACE OWENS DEMANDS BAN

Cardi B doesn't want any WAP censored on her timeline — 'cause she's sticking up for XXX content … this after Candace Owens proposed it should be completely illegal.

NBA’S ISAIAH THOMAS KID PULLED AK-47 ON ME IN MY CITY… ‘Be SAFE’

Two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas says he had a terrifying experience over the weekend … when he and his friends came face-to-face with a kid wielding a gun — and he believes his fame very well might have saved his life.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE How’s This for ‘Butch Body’ HOT BIKINI PIC FOR 50TH BIRTHDAY!!!

Marjorie Taylor Greene took a break from Congress catfights to celebrate her born day — and it seems she's responding to an insult hurled her way … by showing off her figure.

POPE FRANCIS HURLS GAY SLUR IN PRIVATE MEETING WITH BISHOPS… Too Much ‘Fa**otness’ in Seminaries

Pope Francis got all homophobic behind closed Vatican doors, referencing "fa**otness" in defending the Church's ban on gays becoming priests.

Atlanta Family Targeted in Fake Landlord Eviction Scheme

A Sandy Springs family nearly avoided being evicted from their home due to a fraudulent scheme conducted by a fake landlord.

Dame Dash Claims Jay-Z’s “Big Pimpin” Is Based On His Life: “He Was Pretending to Be Me” [Video]

Dame Dash is hurling new accusations at his former friend, Jay-Z, particularly about his hit song, "Big Pimpin."

T.I. on Staying Away from Politics: “It Just Ain’t Worth It”

During a candid interview on The Breakfast Club, rapper and entrepreneur T.I. opened up about his conscious decision to step away from political discussions and the reasons behind it.

City to Pay $900K for Making Man Confess to Murder That Never Happened

During a 17-hour interrogation, police falsely told Thomas Perez Jr. that his father was dead.

Jennifer Lopez’s $90 Million Las Vegas Residency in Jeopardy as Comeback Album and Tour Flop

Back in February, reports hit the web that the Jenny From the Block songstress, 54, was being eyed for 90-show residency at the The Park MGM Theater in Sin City, for which she was reportedly being offered $1 million per concert.

Beyoncé Almost Didn’t Release ‘Renaissance’ Film Due To AMC CEO Leaking Project News After Keeping Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ Film A Secret

AMC Theatres' CEO recently made a shocking admission.

Patti LaBelle’s Business Partner Charles Suitt Denies Master P’s Claim That She Only Owns 10% of ‘Patti Pie’ Company: ‘She Owns 100%’

Businessman Charles Suitt is setting the record straight, clarifying that Patti LaBelle owns 100% of the brand behind the famous "Patti Pie."

