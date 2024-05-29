Listen Live
Feds Preparing To Bring Diddy Case In Front Of A Grand Jury

Published on May 29, 2024

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

It appears that things are escalating at the speed of light in regards to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs legal woes.  Lawsuits is one thing, however a Federal Grand Jury is a whole other level. It’s being reported that federal investigators are gathering witnesses preparing to bring Sean Combs in front of a grand jury.

CNN is reporting that potential witnesses have been notified by investigators that they could possibly be brought in to testify in front of a federal grand jury in NYC. Since last November, the mogul has been named in eight lawsuits, seven of those accusing him of sexual assault.

Allegedly federal agents are in possession of video taken inside of Combs’ recently searched residences, a source said. It’s unclear whether the video was seized during the raids, or whether investigators obtained video from individuals they have been questioning.

See video below

