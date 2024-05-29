Listen Live
Entertainment

Insiders Claim That Biggie Was Leaving Bad Boy

Published on May 29, 2024

The Notorious BIG & Sean Combs Performing

Source: Nitro / Getty

The Diddy legal woes have drummed a lot of long lost tea, from claims of him whooping a girl with a belt in college to alleged rapes, beatings and rapes at ‘Bad Boy’.  The latest is that insiders have spilled alleged to tea that the late Hip Hop great ‘Notorious B.I.G.’ was going to break free from ‘Bad Boy’.

Since Biggie Smalls was gunned down in a drive by shooting in Vegas in 1997 there have been many rumors and conspiracy theories surrounding his unsolved murder.

Rolling Stone recently released an explosive article “Bad Boy for Life: Sean Combs’ History of Violence.”   Insiders alleged to Rolling Stone, that not long before Biggie’s murder, there was some real Mo Money, Mo Problems, going.

Biggie had become increasingly frustrated with Combs and sought more control over his career. Photographer Monique Bunn, who was close to Biggie, stated, “[Biggie] was absolutely about to leave Puff. I know for a fact [because] he told me that.” Another source added, “Everybody wanted to leave Puffy. Everybody leaves him.” This dissatisfaction was further exacerbated by legal battles over Biggie’s publishing rights, which his attorneys were trying to reclaim from Combs, further straining their relationship.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

