The Bijou Star Files: Biggie’s Mom Wants To Slap Diddy

CLOSE

Diddy Allegedly Blocked Biggie Getting ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover: ‘He’s Dead… I Need to Be on the Cover’

The rapper told ‘Rolling Stone’ in 1999 that Biggie’s death added to the “fame.” Read More

DIDDY MISSING KID’S GRADUATION AMID GRAND JURY NEWS… Missed Twins’ Prom, Too

Diddy is missing some key milestones for his kids as his legal troubles mount — and this week he’ll be MIA for the latest one, involving his 17-year-old daughter Chance. Read More

Snoop Dogg’s Wife Opening L.A. Strip Club, Shares Same Name as Ice Cube Film

Owned by Broadus, The Players Club will open in downtown Los Angeles. Read More

Nikki Haley Faces Criticism After Writing “Finish Them” On Israeli Artillery Shells

Nikki Haley is facing criticism after writing “Finish them…” on an Israeli artillery shell during a recent visit to Israel. Read More

Michigan Man With Suspended License Baffles Judge After Joining Court Video Call While Driving (VIDEO)

A Michigan man is going viral after clowning in front of a judge! What does that mean? Well, Corey Harris opted to join a court video call while driving to an alleged doctor’s appointment. Read More

Tamar Braxton & Her Fiancé Spark Break Up Rumors With Cryptic Social Media Posts

Tamar Braxton and her fiancé have folks wondering if their relationship is all good. Read More

Wisconsin Family Shares Plans To Sue Day Care After 11-Month-Old Tested Positive For Cocaine

A family in Wisconsin has shared their plans to sue a KinderCare day care after their infant child tested positive for cocaine. Read More

TINA KNOWLES SOLANGE IS A CHILD OF THE NILE!!! Reveals Vacay Conception

Tina Knowles popped the lid on the intimate details of how her Grammy Award-winning daughter Solange came into the world … an African vacay got so steamy, it expanded the family!!! Read More

APATHETIC BYSTANDER WATCHES GUY GET ROBBED AT KNIFEPOINT …At Taking Back Sunday Gig

A man says he got robbed at knifepoint after a Taking Back Sunday concert last week — and he’s got the whole thing on video … with some dude just standing by and watching it all. Read More

JILL BIDEN MICS WILL BE CUT OFF AT 1ST PREZ DEBATE You’ll See Joe Is Smart!!!

Jill Biden is promising some semblance of decorum for the first 2024 Presidential debate … teasing how the moderators will put a stop to any rambling with the hit of a switch. Read More

TURKS & CAICOS CASE American With Ammo …SENTENCED, AVOIDS MORE PRISON TIME

The American man who mistakenly brought hunting ammo into Turks and Caicos is breathing a sigh of relief as he heads back home — ’cause he won’t do any major prison time. Read More

Savannah James Admits Her High School Years Were Filled With Fights: “I Had to Defend Myself” [Video]

The typically quiet Savannah James has been opening up lately on her new podcast, allowing fans to get to know more about her life pre-basketball wife. Read More

Canadian Writer Slammed Online for “Disguising” Himself as a Black Man for New Book on Racism in America

A Canadian journalist is facing backlash for “disgusting” himself as a Black man to gather material for his new book on racism in America. Read More

50,000 Americans’ IRS Files Were Stolen — Much Higher Than Previously Acknowledged

Charles Littlejohn faced a single felony charge for leaking the tax information of 50,000 Americans. Read More

Man Wrongfully Imprisoned for 12 Years Sues After Learning Key Eyewitness Was Blind

In 2014, Darien Harris, merely 18 years old at the time, received a 76-year prison sentence for a deadly shooting in South Side Chicago. Read More

Michael Jackson Called ‘Womanizer’ By Ex-Bodyguard Claiming Singer’s Team ‘Went To Great Lengths To Hide His Girlfriends & Wives From The Public’

During a recent podcast interview, Michael Jackson’s ex-bodyguard Matt Fiddesshared his version of who the King of Pop allegedly was behind closed doors. Read More

Ice Cube’s BIG3 League Hit w/ Lawsuit From Former Lawyer Over Unpaid Wages

Reports state that the company’s ex-lawyer is taking legal action against the organization, claiming he’s been getting the run for months about thousands of dollars they allegedly owe him. Read More

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office releases recommendations for restricting cellphone use in schools

Two weeks after signing House Bill 250 calling for public schools to restrict cellphone use during learning hours, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his administration have released new recommendations for how districts across the state can implement such policies. Read More

Statue of civil rights icon Sojourner Truth unveiled in Akron on anniversary of famous ‘Ain’t I a Woman?’ speech

The landmark is placed near the sight of Truth’s legendary ‘Ain’t I a Woman?’ speech, delivered at the Ohio Women’s Convention in 1851. Read More

Nissan warns owners of older vehicles not to drive them due to risk of exploding air bag inflators

The urgent request comes after one person in a Nissan was killed by an exploding air bag inflator and 58 others have claimed they were hurt. Read More

O.J. SIMPSON ESTATE NEW $500K TAX LIEN Might Screw Nicole & Ron’s Families Again

O.J. Simpson avoided paying Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman‘s families millions when he was alive — and now, from beyond the grave, he might be dodging them again … TMZ has learned. Read More

DARRYL STRAWBERRY BACK AT FULL STRENGTH AFTER HEART ATTACK

Darryl Strawberry‘s back to feeling 100 percent — and he couldn’t be happier about it … revealing to TMZ Sports this week he nearly died from the heart attack he suffered in March. Read More

White House to Throw Star-Studded Juneteenth Celebration

For the second year in a row, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be hosting a Juneteenth concert on June 10 to celebrate America’s newest holiday. Read More

