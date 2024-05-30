Snoop Dogg’s Wife Star Studded Strip Club Grand Opening

CLOSE

Snoop Dogg’s wife of 25 years Shante Broadus is making her own moves in entertainment with her Boss Lady Entertainment. Shante Broadus had a Hip Hop star studded grand opening of her new strip club, ‘The Player’s Club’ in downtown L.A..

Shante Broadus held a sexiest dancer in the room contest with P-Valley actress Brandee Evans, an American actress and former choreographer, best known for her leading role as Mercedes Woodbine. Snoop was also seen hanging out with Wiz Khalifa in the VIP for a smoke session when they were joined by DJ Quik and JasonMartin.

According to Shante Broadus:

“The industry at large is seeing a major shift in more representation of Black women in key executive roles. I am excited to enter this official position, helping to further expand Snoop’s wide-ranging empire. I have been by Snoop’s side for over two decades, so together with the rest of the team, our goal is to strengthen Snoop’s legacy as a brand with the loyalty and trust of our guidance that has made Snoop who he is today.”

Take a look at the video below