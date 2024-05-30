Listen Live
Fat Joe Receives A Honorary Doctorate From Lehman College

Published on May 30, 2024

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Congratulations are in order as rapper Fat Joe has a new title, Dr. Fat Joe, after receiving a Honorary Doctorate from Lehman College in his hometown of the Bronx, New York.

The 53 year old Bronx native, Joseph Cartagena, AKA Fat Joe, was a special guest at Lehman College’s 56th Annual Commencement Ceremony on Thursday, May 30, during which he received his honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree and gave a speech about his belief in the American dream and the importance of giving back to his community.

“I have a friend… that started out selling fish, on the side of the highway,” “He eventually bought the building behind him and opened the biggest fish market in the Bronx. You may be the first generation, but now is the time to stop the vicious cycle of poverty in your family.”

See video below

Source: Radio One Digital

 

