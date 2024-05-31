The Bijou Star Files: Lenny Kravitz Sex Symbol and 9yrs Celibate

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 31, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

LENNY KRAVITZ I’VE BEEN CELIBATE FOR 9 YEARS!!!

Lenny Kravitz might be a well-known sex symbol … but that’s kinda fading in light of this news — namely, him being celibate for a whopping 9 years while on his spiritual journey. Read More

DONALD TRUMP GUILTY ON ALL 34 CHARGES IN HUSH MONEY TRIAL… Calls Verdict ‘Rigged’

Omarosa tells TMZ … “This verdict delivers a powerful blow to DJT, who believes that he is above the law! Donald has been Trumped by a jury of his peers.” Read More

DONALD TRUMP FANS RAGE AGAINST GUILTY VERDICT OUTSIDE COURTHOUSE!!!

Other than the man himself, no one’s feeling the sting of Donald Trump‘s guilty verdict more than his fans — especially those who gathered outside the NYC courthouse. Read More

DONALD TRUMP I’M A POLITICAL PRISONER!!!Show Me Your $$$ Support

Donald Trump and his people wasted no time, trying to turn his hush money problems into campaign money. Read More

MEXICAN MAYORAL CANDIDATE ASSASSINATED AT POINT-BLANK RANGE… Attacker Also Killed

A mayoral candidate in Mexico was assassinated at point-blank range — and the murderous act was caught on camera … with the killer himself being gunned down too. Read More

MADONNA Fan Sues Over ‘Celebration’ Tour WAY TOO SEXUAL FOR ME!!!

Madonna is being sued by a dude who claims he was blindsided by all the sex stuff during her “Celebration” tour, claiming she should have given a heads-up to folks before they plunked down their hard-earned cash. Read More

DONALD TRUMP ALLEGEDLY SAID N-WORD ON ‘APPRENTICE’ …About Black Contestant

A rep for the Trump campaign tells TMZ … “This is a completely fabricated and bull*** story that was already peddled in 2016.” Read More

Megan Thee Stallion’s Legal Team Makes New Court Filing In Response To Ex-Photographer’s Harassment Lawsuit

Megan Thee Stallion’s legal team has responded to the claims from a recent lawsuit against her from a former employee. Read More

Usher Will Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement At 2024 BET Awards

Usher Raymond will be awarded BET’s Lifetime Achievement award. Read More

Gizelle Bryant Says Friendship With Pastor Jamal Bryant Remains Solid Following His Engagement (VIDEO)

Gizelle Bryant has confirmed — for the second time — that all is well between her and her ex-husband, Pastor Jamal Bryant. Read More

American Airlines Sued By Three Black Men Removed From Flight Over Alleged Body Odor

American Airlines has been hit with a lawsuit claiming racial discrimination. Three Black men filed against the company on Wednesday (May 29) in New York. Read More

Jasmine Crockett Responds To Critics About Her Viral Insult To Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘She Is A Bully’

Jasmine Crockett recently sat down with the host from The View and discussed her viral moment where she went off on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Read More

Charlamagne Tha God Says Diddy Had Wendy Williams Fired From Hot 97 for Suggesting He Was Gay

With speculation about Diddy’s sexuality swirling following Lil Rod’s shocking lawsuit in February, Charlamagne tha God suggested that the mogul got Wendy Williams fire from Hot 97 for suggesting he’s gay. Read More

Patti LaBelle Announces New Album, Hopes for Collaboration with “New Best Friend” Cardi B

Patti LaBelle is hoping to collaborate with her “new best friend,” Cardi B, on her next album. Read More

No, Trump could not pardon himself in New York case if he is re-elected president

Presidents have broad powers when it comes to pardons for federal crimes. Trump’s conviction was for state crimes. Read More

