Lloyd Speaks on the 'Longevity of Lloyd' at RNB Fest 2024!

Published on May 31, 2024

Lloyd showed up ready to serenade every woman at the Met. Coming to the stage performing ‘All Around the World’, Lloyd had the ladies going crazy.

During his time on stage, Lloyd brought out the guitar to sing to the ladies the old fashioned way. A performance for the ages, as some would even argue that Lloyd stole the show.

After his set, he stepped backstage with Divine Martino to talk about his time in the industry, what we can expect from his musically in the coming year, and who’s side he’s on: Drake or Kendrick Lamar!

Watch the full interview below!

Legal

