Listen Live
News

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Shares Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

Published on June 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
Sheila Jackson Lee

Source: Sheila Jackson Lee / Getty

Our Radio ONE Family is extending love and healing energy to Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Sunday evening (June 2) the congresswoman announced that she’s been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and added that she’ll likely be “occasionally absent” from Congress for treatment.

Jackson Lee, who recently won a primary election to regain her seat, represents Texas’ 18th District, which encompasses areas of Houston. She emerged victorious with 60% of the vote.

More from her online statement.
“My doctors have confirmed my diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. I am currently undergoing treatment to battle this disease that impacts tens of thousands of Americans every year.. I am confident that my doctors have developed the best possible plan to target my specific disease. The road ahead will not be easy, but I stand in faith that God will strengthen me.”

With a congress run that spans three decades, Jackson Lee is a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, and last month, she reintroduced the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. The bill calls for an increase in accountability for law enforcement misconduct, restricts the use of certain policing practices, enhances transparency and data collection, and establishes best practices and training requirements.

“As I pursue my treatments, it is likely that I will be occasionally absent from Congress, but rest assured my office will continue to deliver the vital constituent services that you deserve and expect,” she added.

According to the American Cancer Society, pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers in the United States and about 7% of all cancer deaths.

The average age of diagnosis is 70.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Shares Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Cleveland Legend Don King Has a Lot to Say!

Trump New York Manhattan Criminal Court 34 items
National

Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump

Judges wooden hammer in front USA flag.
Entertainment News

Joe Exotic (a.k.a. Tiger King) Gets Prison Sentence Reduced Only by One Year

News & Gossip

Bobbi Kristina’s Aunt Blames Nick Gordon And Pat Houston–But What About Her Brother Bobby? [Video]

7 items
Sports

Mike Breen ‘BANG BANG’ History: Every time ESPN announcer has hit a double ‘bang’ during NBA Games

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Secretary of Health & Human Services Kathleen Sebelius Discusses Health Care

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Educator, Author, & Tv One Host Dr. Steve Perry

Sam Sylk

Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming Soon

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close