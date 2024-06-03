The Bijou Star Files: Is Caitlin Clark Being Unwarrantedly Targeted?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 3, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Indiana Fever’s GM Claims Caitlin Clark Is “Targeted” On The Court: “It Needs To Stop.”
Indiana Fever’s general manager, Lin Dunn, expressed anger at Caitlin Clark’s on-court treatment after a recent incident with Chennedy Carter. Read More
Caitlin Clark Says She’s Getting “Hammered” In WNBA By Other Players (VIDEOS)
Caitlin Clark recently revealed her rookie season is starting off rough, sharing that “everyone is physical with her.” Read More
WNBA Upgrades Hard Hit On Caitlin Clark, Fines Angel Reese For Violating Media Rules
The WNBA showdown between the rookies, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese has sports fans still talking about their recent game. Read More
Massachusetts Teacher Placed On Leave After Staging Mock Slave Auction & Using the N-Word In Class
A Massachusetts teacher has been placed on leave after staging a mock slave auction and using the N-word. Read More
Donald Trump Speaks Out About His Conviction & Says He’s “OK” With Going To Jail
Donald Trump sat down with Fox and Friends for an exclusive interview following the announcement of his guilty verdict. Read More
Dutch Military Police Reportedly React To Nicki Minaj’s Race Comments About Her Arrest
One week ago, Nicki Minaj went viral after live-streaming her arrest in Amsterdam. Dutch Military Police released her the same day, but she has voiced her discontent with the incident, suggesting her race played a factor. Read More
President Biden Reacts To Donald Trump’s Guilty Verdict In New York Hush Money Case
President Joe Biden reacted to Donald Trump’s guilty verdict in the New York City hush money trial. Read More
Simon Guobadia Apologizes To His Family For Created Narratives About Him & Denies Wanting To Become A “Storyline”
Simon Guobadia is continuing to use Instagram as a diary about his divorce proceedings with Porsha Williams. This time, though, he’s apologizing to his family for his online tussles. Read More
Four Baltimore Airport Employees Are In Hot Water After Throwin’ Hands With A Customer At Spirit Check-In
Four employees at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport are in hot water after throwin’ hands with a customer at the Spirit Airlines check-in. Read More
RICK ROSS CAR & BIKE SHOW BLASTED ONLINE …Users Cite Long Lines, Capacity Issues
Rick Ross‘ Car & Bike Show didn’t go as well as planned, it seems … ’cause a ton of people online are blasting the event’s organization — and demanding refunds. Read More
MARLON WAYANS STICKING TO SIMPLE SEX THESE DAYS …Don’t Need ‘Circus Act’
Marlon Wayans says he’s enjoying a simplified sex life these days … preferring good old-fashioned missionary to more acrobatic lovemaking. Read More
RIHANNA MOST DIAMOND HITS FOR A WOMAN …Flexes On Major Accolade
Rihanna has yet another reason to tack on that “Queen” title in front of her name … she now holds the record for most Diamond-stamped releases, according to the RIAA. Read More
Five Former Diddy Employees Accuse Him Of Fostering Abusive And Toxic Workplace By Threatening And Berating Them; One Alleges He Grabbed And Squeezed Her Face; Another Claims He Was Fired For Making Eye Contact
Following Rolling Stone’s scathing 6-month investigation findings, The Daily Beast is now sharing their own exclusive probe into Sean “Diddy” Combs in which five former employees have accused him of fostering an abusive and toxic workplace by creating and threatening them. Read More
Indianapolis Locals Accuse California-Based Cookie Shop, Cookie Plug, Of Cultural Appropriation With Its Hip-Hop And Drug-Referenced Menu Items
Cookie Plug, a multi-state cookie shop, is currently under fire after opening a franchise location in Indianapolis, Indiana, where locals are now accusing them of cultural appropriation with their Hip-Hop and drug-referenced menu items. Read More
Cardi B Threatens to Sue BIA, Alleges She Spread Rumors of Her Cheating on Offset
Things between Cardi B and Bia are heating up. Following Cardi’s remix of GloRilla’s “Wanna Be” which contains a lyric allegedly aimed toward Bia, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is now threatening a lawsuit. Read More
Central Park Five Exoneree Responds to Trump Conviction: ‘It’s a Full Circle Moment For Me’
Raymond Santana, one of the men wrongly accused in the Central Park Five case, has stated Donald Trump’s recent conviction of 34 counts of business fraud was a result of karma. Read More
50 Cent Shares Sneak Peek of G-Unit Studios
50 Cent is giving the world a sneak peek of his G-Unit Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana. Read More
13-Year-Old Reportedly Caught Working At Hyundai Plant in Alabama
A 13-year-old was allegedly caught working inside of a Hyundai plant in Alabama. Read More
Michigan Man Feels “Embarrassed” After Attending Virtual Court Session While Driving on Suspended License
A Michigan man who went viral for attending a virtual court session while driving with a suspended license is speaking out about the incident. Read More
Trendy Prebiotic Drink Poppi Faces Lawsuit Over Misleading “Gut Health” Claims
A class action lawsuit alleges that the company has been misleading customers by stating that Poppi doesn’t contain enough prebiotics to provide any real benefits. Read More
Jury selection is beginning in a federal gun case against President Joe Biden’s son Hunter
Jury selection is to begin Monday in a federal gun case against President Joe Biden’s son Hunter after the collapse of a deal with prosecutors that would have avoided the spectacle of a trial so close to the 2024 election. Read More
Republicans poised to grill Anthony Fauci over COVID-19 response, origins
House Republicans are poised to grill Dr. Anthony Fauci at a hearing on Monday as lawmakers continue to scrutinize his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and examine theories of the origin of the virus. Read More
