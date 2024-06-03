Listen Live
2 Live Crew Rapper Brother Marquis Has Passed At Age 57

Published on June 3, 2024

1990 MTV Video Music Awards

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Prayers are in order as it has been reported the rapper Brother Marquis of the legendary rap group ‘2Live Crew’ has passed at the age of 57.

According to the ‘2 Live Crews’ official social media Mark Ross AKA Brother Marquis on Monday “went to the upper room.”

Brother Marquis appeared on their album ‘The 2 Live Crew Is What We Are’, and went on to be featured as a rapper on other albums of theirs as well, including “Move Somethin’,” “As Nasty As They Wanna Be,” “Banned in the “U.S.A.” and “As Nasty as They Wanna Be Part II.”

No cause of death has been given at this time.

We will keep the family, friends and colleagues of Brother Marquis uplifted in our prayers.

Take a look at the tribute post as well as Luke of the ‘2 Live Crews’ post below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

