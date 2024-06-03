Listen Live
He Won’t Be Professor X, But Giancarlo Esposito Is Definitely In ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

Espisito's addition to Captain America 4's cast comes as the film reportedly underwent some reshoots, with set photos of Esposito and his stunt double in costume leaving many speculating who he is playing.

Published on June 3, 2024

Giancarlo Esposito Joins 'Captain America 4' In Mystery Role

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty / Giancarlo Esposito

Fans have been calling for Giancarlo Esposito to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some capacity, and now their dream will come true. 

No, he won’t be playing Professor X like many Marvel nerds wanted, nor will he be suiting up as Dr. Doom, a role the legendary actor has expressed interest in, BUT he will be joining the Captain America: Brave New World cast.

After hinting that his arrival to the MCU was “sooner than you think,” Variety confirms that Espito will be in the next installment in Marvel Studios’ Captain America movie franchise, which stars Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson as the beloved superhero once played by Chris Evans.

Esposito confirmed his involvement in a Marvel project to fans during a panel at CCXP in Brazil. He also threw cold water on any hope that he would be the next Charles Xavier in the MCU’s upcoming X-Men film.

“There’s something about being original. We’ve seen different versions of Professor X,” Esposito said to panel attendees. “Wouldn’t you like to see me play a character in a Marvel movie who is original, and new, and fresh? So, mark my words: This will happen sooner than you think.”

His role remains a mystery, but Esposito did talk about it during an event at Phoenix Fan Fusion.

“The MCU has knocked on my door, and it’s a role you won’t predict,” Esposito told the crowd per Cinemablend. It will be teased, and there will be a series afterward.”

Espisito’s addition to Captain America 4’s cast comes as the film reportedly underwent some reshoots, with set photos of Esposito and his stunt double in costume leaving many speculating who he is playing.

Captain America: Brave New World’s Rumored Plot

As for the film’s plot, word on the MCU streets is that it will focus on the giant celestial marinating in the ocean, a byproduct of The Eternals, and a big scramble for its resources, specifically the indestructible metal called adamantium—you know, the same metal that is inside Wolverine.

Again, all rumors.

But we know that Harrison Ford is a part of the cast and takes over as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross takes over for the late William Hurt.

Thanks to McDonald’s dropping Brave New World Happy Meal toys early, we know we will see the Red Hulk in the movie that Kevin Feige compares to Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Rosa Salazar, and if we had to guess when we will finally see a trailer, just ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine’s release.

