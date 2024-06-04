Listen Live
Cleveland Mother Defends Father Who’s Convicted Of Murdering Their Baby

Published on June 4, 2024

Source: Valerii Evlakhov / Getty

A Cleveland mother shocked the court room when she got up to defend her man.  Her man and father of her child was convicted of killing their 13 week old baby by shoving a baby wipe down his throat.

In 2022 Traveon Hughes was watching his baby boy, Traveon Hughes Jr.,  alone in their residence.  According to Hughes he placed a baby wipe on Jr’s chest and left the baby unattended for a bit.  When he returned the baby was chocking and he called the police.  While EMS was performing CPR they found a baby wipe in his throat.

According to the medical examiner it was determined the baby was too young to have placed the wipe down his own throat and it had to be intentionally placed there,” according to the prosecutor’s office. “The matter was ruled a homicide by asphyxiation.”

After being found guilty Traveon Hughes has been sentenced to serve 15 years to life in prison on charges connected to the death of his 13-week-old son.

The mother of Traveon Hughes Jr. made a statement to the court stating that they have made a mistake, they know what they did to her child and they will not get away with it.

Source: Radio One Digital

