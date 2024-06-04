Listen Live
Entertainment

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Announces Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

Published on June 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images / Getty

We are summonsing prayer warriors as 74 year old, Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas announced Sunday that she has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

According to a statement released by Representative Sheila Jackson Lee:

“My doctors have confirmed my diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. I am currently undergoing treatment to battle this disease that impacts tens of thousands of Americans every year,” “I am confident that my doctors have developed the best possible plan to target my specific disease,” “the road ahead will not be easy.” “As I pursue my treatments, it is likely that I will be occasionally absent from Congress, but rest assured my office will continue to deliver the vital constituent services that you deserve and expect,” “By God’s grace, I will be back to full strength soon,” 

Jackson Lee in 2012 was diagnosed with breast cancer that she beat after being treated.

Representative Sheila Jackson Lee has been serving the 18th Congressional District of Texas, for 30 years.

See Representative Sheila Jackson Lee’s official statement below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
News & Gossip

Scottish Woman Finds Freshly Shaved Beard Trimmings In Her Breakfast Sandwich

Double-Cheeseburger Plate with Beer
News

Melt Bar & Grilled Sued For $2.3M In Unpaid Rent & More

7 items
Sports

Mike Breen ‘BANG BANG’ History: Every time ESPN announcer has hit a double ‘bang’ during NBA Games

Sam Sylk

Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye West On Social Media

The 43rd Annual Gracie Awards
Entertainment

Radio Host Shirley Strawberry’s Estranged Husband Hit With RICO Charge

Macy Gray in Concert. Milan 2017
Entertainment News

Macy Gray Selling Backup Singer Spots on Next Album

Sam Sylk

Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming Soon

News

Euclid Police Explain Why They Fired Shots Near Local Restaraunt

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close