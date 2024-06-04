Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Announces Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

CLOSE

We are summonsing prayer warriors as 74 year old, Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas announced Sunday that she has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

According to a statement released by Representative Sheila Jackson Lee:

“My doctors have confirmed my diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. I am currently undergoing treatment to battle this disease that impacts tens of thousands of Americans every year,” “I am confident that my doctors have developed the best possible plan to target my specific disease,” “the road ahead will not be easy.” “As I pursue my treatments, it is likely that I will be occasionally absent from Congress, but rest assured my office will continue to deliver the vital constituent services that you deserve and expect,” “By God’s grace, I will be back to full strength soon,”

Jackson Lee in 2012 was diagnosed with breast cancer that she beat after being treated.

Representative Sheila Jackson Lee has been serving the 18th Congressional District of Texas, for 30 years.

See Representative Sheila Jackson Lee’s official statement below.