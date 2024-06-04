The Bijou Star Files: 3yr Old Stabbed At Giant Eagle Has Died

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 4, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
3-year-old child dies after double stabbing at Giant Eagle in North Olmsted, suspect in custody
The North Olmsted Police Department is investigating after a mother and her 3-year-old son were stabbed at the Giant Eagle on Lorain Road. Read More
Yung Miami Opens Up About Her Current Relationship With JT & Why They Decided To Focus On Their Solo Music Careers
Yung Miami is getting candid about her and JT‘s relationship, solo careers, and her recent decision to set boundaries with fans. Read More
Takeaways from Fauci’s testimony at contentious House hearing on Covid-19 pandemic
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testified on Monday at a House subcommittee hearing about the US response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the origins of the virus. Read More
NFL Hall Of Famer Larry Allen Passes Away At Age 52
NFL Hall of Fame star Larry Allen has passed away at age 52. Fans online have been mourning his sudden death by reflecting on his 12-year career in the professional league. Read More
Watch Lloyd Surprise Ashanti During Her Final Performance Before Maternity Leave (Video)
Lloyd is making headlines after giving Ashanti a sweet surprise during her final performance before her maternity leave. Read More
UPDATE: Sean Kingston Has Been Extradited To Florida Jail & Booked On $1M Fraud & Grand Theft Charges
Sean Kingston has been extradited and booked into a Florida jail after being charged with a $1 million fraud and grand theft scheme. Read More
CHIPOTLE CHAOS TABLE-TOPPING CUSTOMERS UNLEASH FOOD FIGHT …Cops Show, But No Arrests
A wild food fight broke out at a Northern California Chipotle when 3 female customers tried to fight a cashier, turning the place into a burrito battleground … all on camera, of course. Read More
ANGEL REESE I DESERVE CREDIT!… Caitlin Clark Not Only Reason WNBA’s Popular
Angel Reese wants people to put respect on her name … the star Chicago Sky rookie feels she deserves credit for making the WNBA popular now, not just Caitlin Clark! Read More
KANYE WEST SUED FOR SEXUAL HARASSMENT BY EX-ASSISTANT
Kanye West‘s ex-executive/personal assistant claims he gave her the boot after sending her vile sexual texts and videos. Read More
LOUISIANA LAWMAKERS APPROVE BILL ALLOWING SURGICAL CASTRATION FOR CHILD PREDATORS
Louisiana lawmakers have put their support behind a bill that could see convicted pedophiles and child molesters being ordered to undergo surgical castration. Read More
X GOES X-RATED PORN OFFICIALLY ALLOWED ON PLATFORM!!!
X — previously known as Twitter — has tweaked its rules … now, formally allowing NSFW content to be posted on the site, even though it’s low-key always been on there. Read More
HUNTER BIDEN TRIAL BEGINS IN FEDERAL GUN CASE
Move over Donald Trump, it’s now Hunter Biden‘s time to go to court. Read More
Donald Trump Says His Conviction In The Hush Money Trial Has Been ‘Very Hard’ On His Wife Melania
Former First Lady Melania Trump has reportedly found her husband’s recent trial and criminal conviction to be a challenging experience, according to Donald Trump. Read More
Busta Rhymes Flamed by Fans for Wearing Jeans on the Beach
Maybe Busta Rhymes should consider a new stylist. Read More
Michael Jackson’s Trust Money Reportedly Withheld From Children and Mother Until IRS Dispute Is Settled
Michael Jackson’s three children and his mother, Katherine, reportedly can’t get money from the late pop star’s estate until a dispute with the IRS has been settled. Read More
NPR’s Tiny Desk Series To Celebrate Black Music Month With A Lineup of Black Female Artists
NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series is honoring Black Music Month with a lineup featuring Black female artists. Read More
Taraji P. Henson Returns to Host the 2024 BET Awards
Y’all ready for Culture’s Biggest Night? Read More
Trump Faces Ban from Traveling to Dozens of Countries After Felony Convictions
If Donald Trump becomes president again, his status as a convicted felon may cause major issues when trying to travel internationally – an essential part of being president and dealing with other world leaders. Read More
‘All American’ Renewed For Season 7 By The CW
All American has survived another round with Nexstar — but there’s a catch. Read More
Woman Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Flush Newborn Baby Down IHOP Toilet
Shaniqua D. Caldwell, denying pregnancy and claiming celibacy for six years, was apprehended in Kentucky and faces charges of concealing the birth of a child. Read More
Megan Thee Stallion Announced Her Third Album With A Release Date That’s Just In Time For Hot Girl Summer
Though the official start of summer is still a few weeks away, Megan The Stallion got a jump start on it last month with the launch of her Hot Girl Summer Tour with GloRilla. Read More
Method Man Says He’ll ‘Never Again’ Perform At Summer Jam After ‘Dead’ Crowd: ‘The Generation Gap Is Just Too Wide For Me’
Method Man has no plans on hitting the Summer Jam stage again. Read More
Actress Rebel Wilson Says It’s ‘Total Nonsense’ To Claim Only Gay Actors Can Play Gay Roles
Do you think gay roles should be saved for gay actors? Read More
