The Bijou Star Files: 3yr Old Stabbed At Giant Eagle Has Died

3-year-old child dies after double stabbing at Giant Eagle in North Olmsted, suspect in custody

The North Olmsted Police Department is investigating after a mother and her 3-year-old son were stabbed at the Giant Eagle on Lorain Road.

Yung Miami Opens Up About Her Current Relationship With JT & Why They Decided To Focus On Their Solo Music Careers

Yung Miami is getting candid about her and JT's relationship, solo careers, and her recent decision to set boundaries with fans.

Takeaways from Fauci’s testimony at contentious House hearing on Covid-19 pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testified on Monday at a House subcommittee hearing about the US response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the origins of the virus.

NFL Hall Of Famer Larry Allen Passes Away At Age 52

NFL Hall of Fame star Larry Allen has passed away at age 52. Fans online have been mourning his sudden death by reflecting on his 12-year career in the professional league.

Watch Lloyd Surprise Ashanti During Her Final Performance Before Maternity Leave (Video)

Lloyd is making headlines after giving Ashanti a sweet surprise during her final performance before her maternity leave.

UPDATE: Sean Kingston Has Been Extradited To Florida Jail & Booked On $1M Fraud & Grand Theft Charges

Sean Kingston has been extradited and booked into a Florida jail after being charged with a $1 million fraud and grand theft scheme.

CHIPOTLE CHAOS TABLE-TOPPING CUSTOMERS UNLEASH FOOD FIGHT …Cops Show, But No Arrests

A wild food fight broke out at a Northern California Chipotle when 3 female customers tried to fight a cashier, turning the place into a burrito battleground … all on camera, of course.

ANGEL REESE I DESERVE CREDIT!… Caitlin Clark Not Only Reason WNBA’s Popular

Angel Reese wants people to put respect on her name … the star Chicago Sky rookie feels she deserves credit for making the WNBA popular now, not just Caitlin Clark!

KANYE WEST SUED FOR SEXUAL HARASSMENT BY EX-ASSISTANT

Kanye West's ex-executive/personal assistant claims he gave her the boot after sending her vile sexual texts and videos.

LOUISIANA LAWMAKERS APPROVE BILL ALLOWING SURGICAL CASTRATION FOR CHILD PREDATORS

Louisiana lawmakers have put their support behind a bill that could see convicted pedophiles and child molesters being ordered to undergo surgical castration.

X GOES X-RATED PORN OFFICIALLY ALLOWED ON PLATFORM!!!

X — previously known as Twitter — has tweaked its rules … now, formally allowing NSFW content to be posted on the site, even though it's low-key always been on there.

HUNTER BIDEN TRIAL BEGINS IN FEDERAL GUN CASE

Move over Donald Trump, it's now Hunter Biden's time to go to court.

Donald Trump Says His Conviction In The Hush Money Trial Has Been ‘Very Hard’ On His Wife Melania

Former First Lady Melania Trump has reportedly found her husband's recent trial and criminal conviction to be a challenging experience, according to Donald Trump.

Busta Rhymes Flamed by Fans for Wearing Jeans on the Beach

Maybe Busta Rhymes should consider a new stylist.

Michael Jackson’s Trust Money Reportedly Withheld From Children and Mother Until IRS Dispute Is Settled

Michael Jackson's three children and his mother, Katherine, reportedly can't get money from the late pop star's estate until a dispute with the IRS has been settled.

NPR’s Tiny Desk Series To Celebrate Black Music Month With A Lineup of Black Female Artists

NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series is honoring Black Music Month with a lineup featuring Black female artists.

Taraji P. Henson Returns to Host the 2024 BET Awards

Y'all ready for Culture's Biggest Night?

Trump Faces Ban from Traveling to Dozens of Countries After Felony Convictions

If Donald Trump becomes president again, his status as a convicted felon may cause major issues when trying to travel internationally – an essential part of being president and dealing with other world leaders.

‘All American’ Renewed For Season 7 By The CW

All American has survived another round with Nexstar — but there's a catch.

Woman Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Flush Newborn Baby Down IHOP Toilet

Shaniqua D. Caldwell, denying pregnancy and claiming celibacy for six years, was apprehended in Kentucky and faces charges of concealing the birth of a child.

Megan Thee Stallion Announced Her Third Album With A Release Date That’s Just In Time For Hot Girl Summer

Though the official start of summer is still a few weeks away, Megan The Stallion got a jump start on it last month with the launch of her Hot Girl Summer Tour with GloRilla.

Method Man Says He’ll ‘Never Again’ Perform At Summer Jam After ‘Dead’ Crowd: ‘The Generation Gap Is Just Too Wide For Me’

Method Man has no plans on hitting the Summer Jam stage again.

Actress Rebel Wilson Says It’s ‘Total Nonsense’ To Claim Only Gay Actors Can Play Gay Roles

Do you think gay roles should be saved for gay actors?

