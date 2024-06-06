Listen Live
Airport Employee Busted For Stealing A Suit Case

Published on June 6, 2024

Source: Rosley Majid / Getty

One of, everyone that flys, biggest fear is that their luggage will come up missing.  One lady that was traveling Spirit Airlines luggage came up missing and when she tracked her bag it had binged for a Fort Lauderdale International Airport employees house.

Paola Garcia, was forced to check her carry-on bag after being told the overhead space on her flight was full. When she arrived to the FLL airport, she waited 2hrs for her luggage to appear on the baggage carousel but was later told that her luggage would be sent to her home.  Garcia who had two Apple Watches, an iPad and a MacBook  in her suitcase decided to track her items to a residential neighborhood so she called the police.

29 year old Junior Bazile, who works at the Fort Lauderdale international airport, was arrested after missing items from Spirit Airlines passenger were traced to his home.   When officers went to the home they actually found several suitcases.

A reporter went to Bazile’s home and encountered Bazile’s mother.  When the reported asked her about the alleged theft Bazile’s mother went off, claiming her son’s innocents and hit the reporter, snatched his credentials then screamed that he was attacking her.  She did all of this while the cameras were rolling.

Junior Basile has been charged with grand theft (since the value of the goods stolen exceeded $750) and faces up to 30 years in prison plus a large fine.

See video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

