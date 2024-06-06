The Bijou Star Files: Woman Killed Taking Selfie With A Train

CLOSE

TRAGIC DEATH WOMAN STRUCK & KILLED BY TRAIN …While Trying To Take Selfie

A woman suffered a tragic accident in Mexico that ended with her losing her life — this while trying to capture a photo while a train passed … which ended up hitting and killing her.

Recent Study Reveals The Top 20 Dirtiest Cities In America

A recent study left the internet in shambles after it revealed a list of the top 20 dirtiest cities in the United States.

Martin Lawrence Reveals Why He Turned Down The Opportunity To Co-Star Alongside Jackie Chan In ‘Rush Hour’ (WATCH)

Martin Lawrence is making a "true confession" to fans and revealing that he was once asked to star alongside Jackie Chan in the 1998 film, 'Rush Hour.'

‘Insecure’ Star Jay Ellis Opens Up About Spinning The Parenthood Block With His Wife

Jay Ellis' in a new interview for his forthcoming memoir, Ellis kept it 100 about how it feels to be a two-time daddy.

Whoopi Goldberg Reunites The Cast Of ‘Sister Act 2’ For ‘Joyful, Joyful,’ And ‘Oh Happy Day’ Performance (WATCH)

Whoopi Goldberg is serving social media users real nostalgia after poppin' out with the cast of 'Sister Act 2' in celebration of the film's 30th anniversary.

Jeannie Mai Shares Adorable Video Of Daughter Monaco’s Bilingual Skills (WATCH)

Jeannie Mai isn't playing any games with her daughter's cultural awareness! 'The Real' host recently shared footage of her and Jeezy's two-year-old Monaco Mai Jenkins speaking Vietnamese during a family outing.

Lonzo Ball Offers To Pay Angel Reese’s First WNBA Game Ejection Fine

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball is stepping up for Angel Reese using his wallet! Ball offered to cough up the coins to cover Angel's first WNBA ejection fine.

Eboni K. Williams Reveals She’s Pregnant (PHOTOS)

Congratulations are in order for Eboni K. Williams, who has just revealed she's pregnant.

SEAN KINGSTON SURFACES IN FL POST-JAIL RELEASE …Mom, Safaree Visit Him

Sean Kingston is leaning on family and friends after being released from jail in his fraud case … 'cause his ma paid him a visit at his Florida home, and she brought Safaree along.

50 CENT AND LAUREN BOEBERT FLIRTY AND POSING ON CAPITOL HILL… We Got 21 Questions

50 Cent and Rep. Lauren Boebert hung out at the White House during the rapper's visit to Capitol Hill … and there are some definite flirty vibes in the air, or so it seems.

TEXAS DRIVE-THRU SAFARI GIRAFFE GRABS TODDLER OUT OF CAR… Encounter On Video!!!

A family in Texas got more than they bargained for when they took their 2-year-old daughter to a drive-thru safari … because a giraffe snatched the kid up … quite literally!

Juror Gets $120K In Cash Dropped Off At Her DoorStep Asking Her To Acquit Defendants In Covid Fraud Case

A member of the jury involved in a $250 million charitable fraud case in Minnesota was removed from the trial on Monday due to an incident where an individual visited her home and attempted to bribe her with a bag containing $120,000 in cash in exchange for a not guilty verdict…

Wisconsin Man Booed After Rushing Black Superintendent During His Daughter’s High School Graduation

The man, who is white, was called out for being racist and not wanting the superintendent to shake his daughter's hand during the ceremony.

Kevin Costner Refused to Shorten His Whitney Houston Eulogy for CNN: ‘They Can Get Over That’

Whitney Houston was cherished by many, including actor Kevin Costner, who gave the late vocalist a lengthy eulogy at her 2012 memorial service.

Viral Man Who Attended Court via Zoom While Driving Never Had a Driver’s License, Judge Says [Video]

The saga involving the Michigan man who went viral for attending court via Zoom continued Wednesday with a new twist: The judge revealed that he's never had a legal license in his entire life anywhere in the United States.

The Marathon Continues: $100K Nipsey Hussle Business Grant Announced

At this year's Invest Fest, The Marathon, founded by the late Nipsey Hussle, and the business/financial network Earn Your Leisure are partnering to present the Nipsey Hussle Business Grant: a $100,000 pitch competition.

Ray J Says Rift Between Brandy and Monica Was ‘100% Real’: They Were ‘Being Competitive’

During an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast on Wednesday, June 5, Ray J, 43, opened up about the rift between Monica and Brandy after they collaborated on "The Boy Is Mine" in 1998.

Georgia Court of Appeals Indefinitely Halts Donald Trump’s Fulton County Election Interference Case

With the order, which was filed on Wednesday, June 5, it's unlikely that the ex-president and his co-defendants would go to trial in Georgia before November's election.

Kendrick Lamar Announces Los Angeles Concert Scheduled For Juneteenth

Kendrick Lamar is officially outside and seemingly doesn't have plans to go back inside anytime soon!

Georgia State Rep. Angela Moore Maintains Innocence Regarding Delta Sigma Theta Membership, Blames Discrepancy On Name Change

Georgia State Representative Angela Moore, representing District 91 in DeKalb and Rockdale counties, provided an exclusive interview, addressing allegations regarding her membership in Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.

