Listen Live
Entertainment

Ray J Hints That Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Was Intentionally Leaked On ‘The Jason Lee Show’

Published on June 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
Hollywood Unlocked The Jason Lee Show w/ Ray J

Source: Courtesy / Hollywood Unlocked

R&B singer, actor and TV personality Ray J joins culture critic and media mogul Jason Lee for an exclusive controversial discussion. Ray J hints that his infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian was purposely leaked, his one true love and his friendship with Donald Trump. Read more about their conversation and watch the full interview inside.

On Wednesday (June 5), Hollywood Unlocked’s “The Jason Lee Show” released a two-hour long conversation with Ray J as he talks about his divorce with Princess Love, his friendship with former President Donald Trump, his infamous Kim Kardashian sex tape, “sleeping” with Amber Rose and his Tronix network.

The episode answers  fans’ most pressing questions. When Jason asked Ray J if his viral sex tape with Kim K was voluntary, Ray J hinted that it was intentionally leaked. Jason also revealed that Kris Jenner had threatened him for having some of the other tapes, because it was property that she owned.

As for sleeping with Amber Rose, Ray J revealed that he and Amber slept together in the same bed, because she was scared of seeing ghosts while they were both filming “College Hill.”

When discussing his relationship with his ex-wife Princess Love, he confirms that he will always love her and has a strong friendship with her despite their divorce. He also shared that she was his first and only love.

The full episode with Ray J on “The Jason Lee Show” debuted on Hollywood Unlocked’s digital platforms and their official YouTube Channel.

Watch the full episode below:

Ray J Hints That Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Was Intentionally Leaked On ‘The Jason Lee Show’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Entertainment News, Sam Sylk

Jennifer Lopez Drops “Dinero” Featuring Cardi B And DJ Khaled

Entertainment

Airport Employee Busted For Stealing A Suit Case

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Secretary of Health & Human Services Kathleen Sebelius Discusses Health Care

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Chef Roundtable

Sam Sylk News

‘Insecure’ Music Playlist From Season 3 Episode 6 Released

Drainage in ditch
- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Human Remains Discovered in City of Cleveland Sewer

Sports

NBA Finals Referee Tony Brothers Is Internet Famous For Allegedly Calling Player’s Mom, Aunt ‘Hoes’

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Educator, Author, & Tv One Host Dr. Steve Perry

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close