The Bijou Star Files: Kim Porter’s Daddy Breaks Diddy Silence

Kim Porter’s Father Breaks His Silence On Diddy & Shares His Reaction To The Resurfaced Assault Footage

The outlet reports that Jake was asked if he ever witnessed Diddy be violent toward his daughter.

Chris Brown Fan Has The Innanet Wondering If She REALLY Chose His Concert Over Being Engaged!

Chris Brown has the ladies risking it all for his '11:11′ tour, including this alleged fiancée.

DaBaby Claps Back At Fan Who Criticized Him For Not Wishing His Kids Happy Birthday On Social Media

DaBaby recently reacted after facing criticism for wishing his friends a happy birthday on social media but not his children.

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Emotional During Performance At ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Tour Stop In Tampa (WATCH)

Megan Thee Stallion became emotional while performing in Tampa during her 'Hot Girl Summer' tour.

Tracy Morgan Shares Message For Driver Who Landed Him In A Coma After Near-Fatal Car Crash 10 Years Ago

Tracy Morgan has shared a message for the Walmart driver who landed him in a coma after a near-fatal car crash ten years ago.

Armed Robber Who Pleaded Guilty In 2019 Invasion Of Bun B’s Home Is Sentenced To 40 Years In Prison

A judge has sentenced the man convicted of robbing rapper Bun B and holding his wife Queenie at gunpoint during a home invasion in April 2019.

Former NBA Player Delonte West Is Reportedly Released From Jail After Being Arrested On Multiple Charges

Former NBA star Delonte West took an alarming mugshot after police recently arrested him.

Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Reportedly Get Emotional While Speaking About Marriage & His Domestic Assault Trial

Jonathan Majors and his girlfriend Meagan Good reportedly gave an emotional interview while recently speaking on their romance and the actor's recent trial.

Kendrick Lamar Delivers Powerful Commencement Speech To Compton College 2024 Graduating Class (WATCH)

Kendrick Lamar popped out for Compton College's graduating class. The hip hop mogul surprised the 2024 graduates by taking the stage to deliver an inspiring …

Jay-Z & Roc Nation Lead Educational Initiative With $300M Scholarship Campaign For Underprivileged Philadelphia Youth

On Friday, (June 7), Jay-Z's Roc Nation unveiled plans to launch a new educational campaign for Philadelphia students.

Naomi Campbell Confirms She Welcomed Her Two Kids Via Surrogate, Says They Don’t Need A Father: ‘I’m A Single Mother From A Single Mum Who Had Nothing And Made It Work’

While recently speaking with The Times UK, iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell, 54, confirmed that she welcomed both of her children via gestational carriers.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Reportedly Selling $60 Million Marital Mansion Amid Divorce Rumors

Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck are reportedly selling their $60 million marital mansion amid ongoing divorce rumors — nearly two years after rekindling their early 2000s romance/engagement and finally marrying in July 2022.

‘Bad Boys 4’ Revives Struggling Box Office With Huge $56 Million Debut

Thanks to a huge $56 million opening weekend at the domestic box office, Bad Boys: Ride or Die is officially the actor's first major hit since he infamously slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

‘Rating Things My Dad Did’ TikTok Trend Turns Dark After User Shares Tragic Murder-Suicide

The latest trend is "rating things my dad did," where users share humorous or strange things their fathers have done.

Jeezy’s Ex-Fiancée and Nanny Defends Him Against Jeannie Mai’s Abuse Allegations

In the midst of Jeezy's ongoing battle against abuse claims made by his estranged wife, Jeannie Mai, the Atlanta rapper has received support from his ex-fiancée and nanny. Both have filed affidavits defending his character.

Project 2025: Conservative Plan Threatens Black Community and Federal Programs if GOP Wins 2024

Project 2025 is a comprehensive conservative plan set to overhaul the federal government if a Republican wins the presidency in 2024.

‘Bogeyman’ Burglar Jailed After Found Under Young Boy’s Bed Wearing Only the Child’s Underwear

The traumatized family believed Ahmad Hassan had departed from their home after discovering it in disarray.

Jaguar Wright Arrested In Dallas For Allegedly Failing To Return A U-Haul Truck, Claims It’s A Plan To Silence Her

Jaguar Wright has been arrested.

