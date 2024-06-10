Listen Live
Entertainment

Nick Cannon Is A MVB After Insuring His ‘Balls’ for $10 Million

Published on June 10, 2024

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

We have heard of in the past of celebrities such as Tina Turner, Rihanna and Mariah Carey, just to name a few, insuring their legs.  Well it’s being reported that Mariah Carey’s ex-husband and babies daddy, Nick Cannon has insured his ‘balls’ and we are not talking about his bowling balls.

“Wild ‘n Out” host, actor/comedian, 43 year old Nick Cannon, is usual making headlines with people wondering when his next baby is going to drop or how he is maintaining being super dad managing to be present in his 12 kids with six different women lives.  Today it’s being reported that Nick Cannon has insured the jewels that keeps him in viral story rotation for a cool $10 million.

Dr. Squatch’s Ball Valuation Tool, which assessed his family jewels on several factors, including size, favorite features and bedroom maneuvers. Due to the outcome of the pricey valuation, the “Masked Singer” host has been given the coveted title of “Most Valuable Balls.”  Dr. Squatch, a natural men’s soap and personal care company, took out an official policy via MMA/Momentous to give Cannon’s balls extra protection.

Nick Cannon in a statement shouted out his haters for always dragging him about how many kids and baby mama’s he has then gave Dr. Squatch is due credit.

“Shoutout to Dr. Squatch for giving my balls the credit they deserve and hooking me up with the protection I need to keep this family tree rolling!” 

With this new insurance policy, the All That alum has now earned the illustrious, and never-before bestowed title of “Most Valuable Balls”

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

93.1 WZAK

