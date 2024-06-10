18 Yr Old Dead, Friend In A Coma Following 2 Separate Shootings

CLOSE

Can you imagine going to console someone following the death of their child, only to find out yours has been shot too just a block away in a separate shooting??

18 year old Trinity Boswell was murdered after an argument turned violent in Englewood over the weekend. Hours later, their family friend, who was consoling Trinity’s mother learned her daughter, 22 year old Kenziah Petis, was injured in a separate drive-by shooting that happened just a block away and is now in a coma.

Over the weekend in Chicago 44 people had been shot and 8 killed.

No arrests have been made at this time.

