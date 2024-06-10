Listen Live
Entertainment

18 Yr Old Dead, Friend In A Coma Following 2 Separate Shootings

Published on June 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

Source: Big Joe / Getty

Can you imagine going to console someone following the death of their child, only to find out yours has been shot too just a block away in a separate shooting??

18 year old Trinity Boswell was murdered after an argument turned violent in Englewood over the weekend. Hours later, their family friend, who was consoling Trinity’s mother  learned her daughter, 22 year old Kenziah Petis, was injured in a separate drive-by shooting that happened just a block away and is now in a coma.

Over the weekend in Chicago 44 people had been shot and 8 killed.

No arrests have been made at this time.

See video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Educator, Author, & Tv One Host Dr. Steve Perry

Sam Sylk

Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In Cleveland

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
- CLE

Connect With Us

Entertainment News, Sam Sylk

Jennifer Lopez Drops “Dinero” Featuring Cardi B And DJ Khaled

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Lifestyle

The 12 Craziest Types of Women

Bijou Star Files
Entertainment

The Bijou Star Files: Lenny Kravitz Sex Symbol and 9yrs Celibate

News & Gossip

Scottish Woman Finds Freshly Shaved Beard Trimmings In Her Breakfast Sandwich

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Secretary of Health & Human Services Kathleen Sebelius Discusses Health Care

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close