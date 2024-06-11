Michael Rainey Jr.: Was It Sexual Assault Or An Aggressive Advance !?

CLOSE

The hot topic circulating in the news lately is about women being sexually assaulted by men in the entertainment industry. Recently, Michael Rainey Jr. best known as Ghost Jr. AKA Tariq St. Patrick of Starz ‘Power’ got his egg plant squeezed by Tylil James’ sister during a recent live stream. While children were present of all things.

Social media erupted from what they witnessed and the live stream has since went viral. Troll’s are calling for TyTy’s sister head for sexual assault however ‘Power’ Universe God ’50 Cent’ says everyone should chill out. According to Fifty what happened was just an aggressive advance, Michael Rainey Jr. is fine and no charges will be made.

According to Tylil James his sister has never been around celebrities before, she basically fanned out but what she did wasn’t cool and he’s mad about it and she will be checked.

In a statement from Michael Rainey Jr. via Instagram:

“At this point, everyone has seen the video circulating online. I am still in shock and don’t fully know how to process what happened last night,” he wrote. “This is an unfortunate situation that I do not condone in any way. I can’t take it lightly because I know I would be in serious trouble if the roles were reversed. The fact is, sexual assault is never okay, regardless of gender or status. We’re all human, and we should respect each other. Most importantly, we should always respect ourselves.”

In a follow up Tylil James then said:

“After the actions that occurred during my stream last night I would like to sincerely apologize to Michael and his family for what took place,” “My little sister was completely wrong and out of line. What she did was very inappropriate and unacceptable. I am truly embarrassed and disgusted by her actions. I completely respect whatever direction Michael wants to go in this situation. After watching the clip, I was completely taken back by what she done. I will take extreme precautions with future streams to avoid similar issues and have banned her from participating in future streams.”

The question now has become is 50 Cent right was it merely just an aggressive advance unworthy of consequences or was it sexual assault? Take a look at the video below and give us your thoughts.