Chrisette Michele and Bobby Valentino, Where Is The Love

Published on June 11, 2024

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Social Media has turned people into hilariously unforgiving people, that call people out any chance they get.  But Trolls sometimes your right but a lot of times you can be wrong.

Some still haven’t forgiven Chrisette Michele for performing at Trump inauguration, for a paycheck I might add, nor has Bobby Valentino been forgiven for being every ladies crooning dream, up until a rumor broke out allegedly Bobby V skipped out on a transgenders tab at a hotel.   Even though Bobby V said misrepresentation and deception was used to target him.

WHERE IS THE LOVE !?

It seems that Chrisette Michele and Bobby Valentino have love for one another as a sexy video was recorded, then posted by Chrisette Michelle on her IG, of the two singing ‘Where Is The Love’ a cappella to one another while Chrisette Michele strokes Bobby Valentino’s sexy mane, sounding like Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway 5.0.

The big question is, are they in love or are they preparing us for the Here and Now tour or both?  One things for sure they do make a cute couple.

Take a look at the video below and give us your thoughts.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

