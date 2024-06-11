The Bijou Star Files: Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares Trump To Jesus

CLOSE

Marjorie Taylor Greene Seemingly Compares Donald Trump To Jesus

Marjorie Taylor Greene is in the news again after receiving backlash for comparing Donald Trump to Jesus over the weekend. Read More

Method Man Confronts Criticism Over Summer Jam Comments: ‘I Wasn’t Mad At The Crowd’

Method Man has addressed the criticism he faced following his remarks about his performance at HOT 97’s Summer Jam earlier this month. Read More

DJ Mustard & His Girlfriend Celebrate Their Unborn Baby With Floral Baby Shower (PHOTOS)

DJ Mustard and his girlfriend, Brittany Stroud, are getting ready to welcome their first child together. Read More

TORY LANEZ WIFE FILES FOR DIVORCE …After Less Than a Year!!!

Tory Lanez‘ prison stay will likely outlast his marriage … his wife of almost a year is divorcing him … Read More

VIRAL SUSPENDED LICENSE DRIVER GETS LEARNER’S PERMIT …Could Help His Court Case

The Michigan man who shouldn’t have been driving has yet another update to provide — as he just took a major step in getting his license … and it was documented on camera. Read More

FLORIDA SNIPER SHOOTS BANK ROBBER THROUGH COMPUTER …Rescues Two Hostages

New footage from a bank robbery earlier this year shows just how delicate the situation was … with one police sniper taking a seemingly impossible shot to rescue hostages. Read More

CHRIS HANSEN CASTRATION MAY NOT DETER PREDATORS …Need Therapy, Prison Time

Chris Hansen‘s not supporting surgically castrating child predators … arguing he’s not sure it’ll put an end to their criminal acts — or if it’ll stand up in a court of law. Read More

NYC Daycare Owner’s Husband Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges In Fentanyl Death Of 1-Year-Old

Felix Herrera Garcia, who is married to the owner of the Bronx daycare center where a tragic incident involving the death of a 1-year-old occurred due to fentanyl poisoning, entered a guilty plea on Monday for federal offenses. Read More

Elon Musk Threatens iPhone Ban At His Companies After Apple Announces OpenAI Integration

Amid Apple’s recent announcement regarding integration with OpenAI, Read More

Footage Shows Young Thug’s Lawyer Brian Steel Being Taken Into Custody During YSL RICO Trial

Tensions escalated at the YSL RICO trial when a lawyer representing Young Thug was unexpectedly detained in the courtroom on Monday. Read More

Tisha Campbell Reveals She’s In Remission From Sarcoidosis — Says She Hasn’t Been Sick Since Duane Martin Divorce

Tisha Campbell recently opened up about how less stress showed major improvement in her health issues. Read More

Is Wu-Tang’s Million Dollar ‘Once Upon a Time in Shaolin’ Album Actually Good?

What is a rap album actually worth? Lost in all this head scratching and navel gazing is the elemental question of what the album actually sounds like. Is it a bust? A lost classic? A combination of both? Read More

Nick Cannon Reveals Father’s Day Plans, Says He’s Going to Forgo ‘Rest’

Nick Cannon plans to have his 11 children go all out for him on Father’s Day, even if it means being gifted DIY trinkets. Read More

Stephen A Smith Claims Andraya Carter Will be Underpaid If She Does Not Understand His Point About Marketability [Video]

The twelve ladies for Team USA Women’s Basketball were announced, but rookie guard Caitlin Clark was excluded, causing some uproar. Read More

Reality TV Star Tommie Lee Arrested on Battery Charges After Miami Nightclub Incident

Reality TV star Tommie Lee was arrested early Monday morning on battery charges following an incident at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach. Read More

NBA Star James Harden’s Girlfriend Caught the Bouquet at Friend’s Wedding — and His Reaction Isn’t What You’d Expect

The Los Angeles Clippers guard had a funny reaction when his girlfriend, Paije Speights, caught the bride’s bouquet, sparking a wave of internet reactions and memes. Read More

Woman Whose Unknown Masked Attacker Turned Out to Be Ex-Husband Speaks Out: ‘Didn’t Sleep for Months’

Morgan Metzer’s harrowing experience of being zip-tied, choked, and assaulted by a masked intruder, who was later revealed to be her ex-husband, was dramatized in a Lifetime movie starring Jana Kramer. Read More

Closing The Orgasm Gap: Women Deserve Better Pleasure

Did you know women have far less orgasms than men? And no, it doesn’t matter if they’re lesbians. Read More

Nicki Minaj Fans Debate If She’s Left Her Husband Or Dropping New Music Following Cryptic ‘Single’ Post

Nicki Minaj’s latest subliminal tweet has left her fans in a frenzy. Read More

Jeannie Mai Claims Jeezy Is ‘Trying To Distort The Truth’ After His Ex & Nanny Both Defend Him Against Her Abuse Allegations

TV personality Jeannie Mai is standing by her allegations against her estranged husband. Read More

Foxy Brown Reportedly Wanted As Witness In Tupac Murder Trial Against Keefe D

According to reports, prosecutors are actively seeking rapper Foxy Brown to serve as a pivotal witness in the ongoing murder trial of rap icon Tupac Shakur. Read More

Kenya Moore Denies Unveiling Explicit Photos Of ‘RHOA’ Newbie Brittany Eady At Event: ‘I Would Never Engage In Revenge Porn’

The Real Housewives of Atlanta veteran, who was accused of unveiling explicit photos of newbie Brittany Eady performing sexual acts, has denied ever doing so. Read More

Cleveland City Hall remains closed on Tuesday due to ‘cyber incident’

Cleveland City Hall will remain closed on Tuesday due to the ongoing investigation of a “cyber incident,” according to Mayor Justin Bibb. Read More

Bond set at $5 million for Bionca Ellis: Woman accused of killing 3-year-old Julian Wood in stabbing outside North Olmsted Giant Eagle

Bond has been set at $5 million for 32-year-old Bionca Ellis, the Cleveland woman accused of killing 3-year-old Julian Wood in a double stabbing outside of a Giant Eagle in North Olmsted. Read More

7 food debates guaranteed to start an argument

You might have a hard time convincing your grandma not to thaw meat on the countertop, for example. Read More

No, posting on Instagram won’t stop Meta from using your content to train its AI

An Instagram chain message aimed at stopping Meta from using people’s photos and posts to train its artificial intelligence won’t work. Here’s why. Read More

