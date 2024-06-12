The Bijou Star Files: Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes At Age 26

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 12, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Prayers Up! Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26

Rising rapper Enchanting has passed away, according to confirmation by her management team and loved ones. Read More

The Alitos and Roberts discuss politically sensitive topics in secret recordings by liberal activist

A left-wing activist on Monday released secret recordings of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and his wife, as well as Chief Justice John Roberts, discussing a range of politically sensitive topics. Read More

Go Home, Roger! Social Media Reacts To Resurfaced Clip Of Marques Houston Explaining Why He Left ‘Sister, Sister’

Social media is sharing reactions to a resurfaced clip of Marques Houston reflecting on his departure from ‘Sister, Sister.’ Read More

Stephen A. Smith Says He Doesn’t Know If He’ll “Ever Get Over” Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Social media is sharing reactions after Stephen A. Smith explained that he doesn’t know if he’ll “ever get over” Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. Read More

Sexyy Red Shares A Message After Video Surfaces Of Brawl That Led To Her Recent Arrest (WATCH)

Sexyy Red is sharing a message after footage surfaced of a brawl she was involved in at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. Read More

TikToker Fired for Unapologetically Using N-Word: ‘Thanks Black Community for Helping to Launch My New Career in Conservative Media’

TikToker Lilly Gaddis—a.k.a. Llddis—has lost her job after refusing to apologize for using the n-word in a video. Read More

POPE FRANCIS Repeats Homophobic Slur KEEP GAY DUDES OUT OF SEMINARIES!!!

Pope Francis has yet again used a disparaging slur against gay people behind closed Vatican doors — less than a month after apologizing for doing the same thing. Read More

COMPTON, CAPOOL PARTY ENDS IN FATAL SHOOTING …New Video Shows Chaos

A pool party in Compton ended in bullets flying and people running for their lives — and TMZ has new video showing the chaos on the ground … which ended with at least one death. Read More

KEVIN SPACEY I LOST MY HOME & OWE MILLIONS …Tearful Tell-All With Piers

Kevin Spacey broke down into tears to reveal a hard truth: he’s destitute — so deep in the hole, in fact, that he’s about to lose his home … this on the heels of his #MeToo scandal. Read More

Four Tops Singer Claims Hospital Put Him in Straitjacket After He Said He Was Famous

The current lead singer of Four Tops is suing a hospital in Michigan after reportedly experiencing a shocking instance of racial discrimination. Read More

GAYLE KING: Oprah Landed in Hospital …STUFF WAS COMING OUTTA BOTH ENDS!!!

Oprah Winfrey was MIA from CBS this week, despite previously being announced as a guest to plug a new book — and the reason is simple … she was pooping and barfing. Read More

Florida School Board Bans Book About Book Bans

Officials from the Indian River County School Board in Tallahassee have banned Alan Gantz’s children’s novel Ban This Book, which discusses the themes of book banning. The ban will take effect in elementary and middle schools. Read More

Will Smith Jokingly Questions If Martin Lawrence Should Offer Relationship Advice After His 2 Divorces

During a recent interview to promote the latest installment to the ‘Bad Boys‘ franchise, Will Smith jokingly questions if his co-star Martin Lawrence should offer anyone relationship advice if he’s experienced two failed marriages leading to subsequent divorces. Read More

50 Cent Responds To Backlash From His Comments On Michael Rainey Jr’s Sexual Assault Video

50 Cent shared a message on his Instagram on Tuesday to clarify his comments about Michael Rainey Jr being sexually assaulted on livestream. Read More

Rihanna Shares Hopeful ‘R9’ Update with Fans: ‘I’m Starting Over’

Rihanna wants fans to know that she isn’t actually calling it quits on her music career. Read More

Families of Uvalde School Shooting Survivors Sue UPS and FedEx for Shipping Weapon Gunman Used in Massacre

Families of survivors of the tragic Robb Elementary School shooting have filed a lawsuit against UPS and FedEx, accusing the shipping giants of violating state and federal laws, as well as their own safety standards. Read More

Missing Boy Found Safe, Releases Diss Track Targeting Grandmother for Reporting Him Missing, Family Responds (Video)

Tyrone Giles Criticizes Grandmother in Lyrics After Being Reported Missing… Read More

Arson Suspect Lights Himself on Fire While Attempting to Burn Ex’s Property

Miraculously, the suspect’s ex and children were unharmed in the incident, which was caught on a neighbor’s security camera. Read More

Say What Now? Millionaire Investment Banker Jonathan Kaye Punches Woman in Face During Brooklyn Pride Event — as His Firm Speaks Out [Video]

Millionaire Wall Street investment banker Jonathan Kaye was caught on video this weekend as he punched a woman in the face. Read More

Shannon Sharpe Inks Long-Term Deal w/ ESPN Following Year Of ‘Skyrocketed’ Ratings

Retired NFL star Shannon Sharpe recently celebrated his extension offer with ESPN. Read More

Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner Says He Stopped Listening To J. Cole’s Music Because He Got Tired Of Hearing The N-Word

Malcolm-Jamal Warner , known for his role in The Cosby Show , is letting the world know exactly how he feels about certain explicit words in hip hop lyrics. Read More

Kirk Franklin & VP Kamala Harris Share Dance While Billy Porter Rocks Gold Sequin Dress At White House Juneteenth Event

The 2024 White House Juneteenth celebration was anything but short of entertaining. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am