Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Divorce Is Finalized

In the worlds of The Gyrlz, It’s over, it’s over, now it’s time to say goodbye No tears, no pain And no more lies It’s over It’s time to say goodbye, the marriage of Jay Wayne aka Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Jenkins is officially over.

It’s so weird how a marriage that seemed so perfect turned into a nasty divorce and custody battle in what seems like 60 seconds and according to TMZ the Jenkin’s, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai have come to a settlement.

According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ, the Jeezy and Jeannie Mai have settled their divorce and the details of their settlement will remain hidden from public view, including any terms about custody/child support, property splits and/or spousal support.

Let’s pray that Jeezy and Jeannie Mai can now co-parent peacefully.

