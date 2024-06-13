Listen Live
DoorDash Driver Fired For Delivering The ‘N’ Word To A Customer

Published on June 13, 2024

Source: Emily Dulla / Getty

A DoorDash driver has been fired for delivering a customer the ‘N’ word along with food order.

Christina Derrica from Nashville, Tennessee shared surveillance footage of the incident on her TikTok account last week. The video shows a DoorDash driver named “Tabby” delivering food to her doorstep.

Captured on Derrica’s RING doorbell, the delivery driver proceeds to take a confirmation picture of the delivery, with a verbal message to the customer.

Here’s your food, n****r.”“Chow down, n****,” h

Christina Derrica then took to her TikTok to post the now viral video with 3.3 million views with this caption: “Did he not see my Ring camera?!!? Fire him IMMEDIATELY, HELLO @DoorDash,”

Evidently, DoorDash, was one of the 3.3 million that viewed the video they were tagged in and obliged the customers request and fired the driver for his “delivery”.

See video below

