Listen Live
Entertainment

Chris Brown Stuck Suspended In The Air During Concert Then Goes In On Staff

Published on June 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Is ya man…On the floor? If he ain’t…Lemme know…Let me see if you can run it, run it.  Chris Brown in spite of the music industry allegedly blackballing him, has been running things with his 11:11 Tour.  However as perfect as Chris Brown’s music is, when you depend on others to make things happen sometimes there is hiccups.

Tuesday during the 11:11 tour stop in New Jersey, things got a little scary for Chris Brown when he was suspended in the air singing but the singing sensation continued being sensational in the air a little longer then was scripted.  Chris Brown then had to through up the emergency sign for staff to get him down via a latter.

Chris Brown unhooked himself, jumped down onto the stage and mixed in a little scolding while continuing the show.

See video below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Entertainment

Airport Employee Busted For Stealing A Suit Case

DoorDash Demonstrates Dasher Fulfilling Deliveries
Entertainment

DoorDash Driver Fired For Delivering The ‘N’ Word To A Customer

Trump New York Manhattan Criminal Court 34 items
National

Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump

Bijou Star Files
Entertainment

The Bijou Star Files: Woman Killed Taking Selfie With A Train

Entertainment

Cleveland Mother Defends Father Who’s Convicted Of Murdering Their Baby

Bijou Star Files
Entertainment

The Bijou Star Files: Lenny Kravitz Sex Symbol and 9yrs Celibate

Diverse Family Enjoying Multigenerational Brunch Together 10 items
Food & Drink

Here’s Where To Get The Best Brunch In Cleveland!

Health

Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close