Chris Brown Stuck Suspended In The Air During Concert Then Goes In On Staff

Is ya man…On the floor? If he ain’t…Lemme know…Let me see if you can run it, run it. Chris Brown in spite of the music industry allegedly blackballing him, has been running things with his 11:11 Tour. However as perfect as Chris Brown’s music is, when you depend on others to make things happen sometimes there is hiccups.

Tuesday during the 11:11 tour stop in New Jersey, things got a little scary for Chris Brown when he was suspended in the air singing but the singing sensation continued being sensational in the air a little longer then was scripted. Chris Brown then had to through up the emergency sign for staff to get him down via a latter.

Chris Brown unhooked himself, jumped down onto the stage and mixed in a little scolding while continuing the show.

See video below.