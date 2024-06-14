The Bijou Star Files: 2 BFF’S,1 Baby Daddy and A Secret Baby Shower

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 14, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

It’s Story time 2 BFF’S , 1 Baby Daddy and A Secret Baby Shower.

Unanimous Supreme Court preserves access to widely used abortion medication

It was the court’s first abortion decision since conservative justices overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago…Read More

Former Cleveland Browns QB Bernie Kosar suing media company over his firing as pregame radio host for team

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar has sued a digital media company over his firing as a pregame radio host for placing a bet on a sportsbook app when Ohio legalized gambling last year. Read More

Iman Shumpert Reportedly Requests Child Support Amendment Amid Divorce Proceedings With Teyana Taylor

Iman Shumpert has reportedly requested an amendment in his child support order amid his and Teyana Taylor‘s divorce. Read More

Simon Guobadia Shares A Message After Reportedly Sending ANOTHER Cease-And-Desist To ‘RHOA’ Producers

Simon Guobadia is not lettin’ up when it comes to his ongoing divorce from ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Porsha Williams. Read More

Prayers Up! Eight-Year-Old Boy Passes Away After His Dad Tried To Shoot At The Mom

An eight-year-old boy has passed away after being caught in the crossfire of a domestic abuse situation. Amir Harden‘s dad attempted to shoot his son’s mother but struck the child in the head and neck instead. Read More

Chloe Bailey Reveals SHOCKING Update About Her Diet After 11 Years

The 25-year-old shared the life update on social media. Read More

FOUR TOPS SINGER ALEXANDER MORRIS CLAIMS HOSPITAL PUT HIM IN STRAITJACKET… Gave Him $25 As Apology

Alexander Morris is elaborating on his alleged hospital experience — this just days after suing the facility … and now, we’re getting the full scope of what he claims happened. Read More

MICHIGAN STUDENT PLANNING TO SUE COACH, SCHOOL After Choking Incident

The student who says a coach ran up from behind him and choked him with a rolled-up shirt earlier this month is now planning to sue the man and his school … Read More

‘BERNIE MAC SHOW’ CAMILLE SAYS SHOW RESIDUALS DRIED UP… So I Joined OnlyFans!!!

Camille Winbush is far from the little girl who played Bernie Mac‘s daughter — something her OnlyFans followers know all too well — and now she’s clapping back at folks shading her new gig. Read More

TOM BRADY GETTING STATUE AT GILLETTE STADIUM… 12-Foot Bronze Piece!!!

Tom Brady‘s getting a statue at Gillette Stadium … Robert Kraft announced Wednesday night the Patriots are erecting a 12-foot bronze sculpture of the ex-quarterback this season! Read More

Drake Sued By Members Only Brand For Alleged Trademark Infringement

Legal action is being pursued against Drake for featuring a phrase on his merchandise that coincides with the name of an existing apparel brand. Read More

Coach USA, Owner of Megabus Files For Bankruptcy As Ridership Fails To Recover From Pandemic

Coach USA, the company behind Megabus and other intercity bus services has announced its decision to file for bankruptcy protection in Delaware. This move comes as the company aims to restructure its financial obligations following a challenging private equity buyout in 2019. Read More

Rihanna Opens Up About Postpartum Hair Loss: ‘That Was Not On The Pamphlet’

In a recent interview posted on Instagram by Refinery29, Rihanna candidly discussed a lesser-known aspect of postpartum experiences. Read More

Former Drug Lord Freeway Ricky Ross on Rick Ross Taking His Name, Says Rapper ‘Disappears’ Whenever ‘I’m Around’

Former drug lord Ricky Donnell Ross, better known as Freeway Ricky Ross, has suggested that the rapper Rick Ross conveniently “disappears” whenever there’s potential they might run into each other. Read More

Artist Kehinde Wiley, Who Painted Barack Obama’s Official Portrait, Speaks Out Against Sexual Assault Allegations, Suggests ‘Reckless Smear Campaign’

Renowned artist Kehinde Wiley , known for painting Barack Obama’s official portrait, faces fresh allegations of sexual assault and rape. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am