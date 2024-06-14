Ne-Yo: Divorce, Cheating Scandals and ‘2 Million Secrets’

Singer/song writer, Ne-Yo in 2008 explained why he loved ‘Miss Independent’. It’s been a lot going on in Ne-Yo’s life since then. So for 2024 Ne-Yo is going independent, while addressing his divorce, cheating scandals and ‘2 Million Secrets’.
After two decades spent in the major label system split between Def Jam and Motown Records, Billboard is exclusively reporting that NE-YO is officially a fully independent artist.
“It’s a blessing to be in this position to control my own destiny as an independent artist,” “My artistry means everything to me and I’m excited to embrace this new beginning with ‘2 Million Secrets.’ It’s a personal song that took growth to write, but I’m proud to share it with the world.” -Ne-Yo
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Radio Host Shirley Strawberry’s Estranged Husband Hit With RICO Charge
-
Possible Tiger Sighting Causes Panic In Ohio Town
-
Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy
-
Raising Kanan Star Malcolm Mays Went Viral Being Put Out Of Power Book II: Ghost Premiere Party By Police
-
Camels Escape At Cedar Point, Video Gets Mixed Reactions
-
Father's Day Look-A-Like Contest
-
8 Things About Sexting That Actually Turn Women On