Ne-Yo: Divorce, Cheating Scandals and ‘2 Million Secrets’

Published on June 14, 2024

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Singer/song writer, Ne-Yo in 2008 explained why he loved ‘Miss Independent’.  It’s been a lot going on in Ne-Yo’s life since then.  So for 2024 Ne-Yo is going independent, while addressing his divorce, cheating scandals and ‘2 Million Secrets’.

After two decades spent in the major label system split between Def Jam and Motown Records, Billboard is exclusively reporting that NE-YO is officially a fully independent artist.

“It’s a blessing to be in this position to control my own destiny as an independent artist,”  “My artistry means everything to me and I’m excited to embrace this new beginning with ‘2 Million Secrets.’ It’s a personal song that took growth to write, but I’m proud to share it with the world.” -Ne-Yo

NE-YO has dropped his confessional ‘2 Million Secrets’ and according to the Grammy award winning singer ‘2 Million Secrets’  “This song is not a song, this song is a confession.”
Take a look and listen below and give us your thoughts.
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

