I Ain’t Got It: Iman Shumpert Claims His Funds Are Not On Par With His Ex-Wife, Teyana Taylor, Wants Child Support Payments Reduced

Remember when these two were couple goals? We don’t either. The drama in the ongoing divorce proceedings continues; allegedly, Iman Shumpert is not raking in the dough and wants his child support payments reduced.

TMZ exclusively reports that Iman Shumpert claims his funds are not on par with those of his ex-wife, Teyana Taylor.

According to court documents obtained by the celebrity gossip website, the former NBA hooper discussed the couple’s finances, and he said TT got it, and he doesn’t.

According to Iman’s accounting, Teyana’s gross monthly income before taxes is $93,885 … nearly double the $47,981 he says he brings home every month.

The alleged pay gap here is interesting … remember, when Teyana quietly filed for divorce she claimed Iman was insecure and jealous of her fame, despite earning way more in NBA money than she could ever dream of making in music.

Iman earned over $48 million in NBA contracts during his career … but he hasn’t played pro ball since the 2021 season, when he played 2 games with the Brooklyn Nets.

The gossip site reports that Shumpert is “comfortably” paying $8,000 monthly in child support for the former couple’s two children.

Shumpert will continue to pay health insurance for “major” medical expenses but wants Taylor to chip in for other health services their children will require.

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert’s Divorce Woes

Since shocking the world with the announcement of their separation, something the singer/actor blames Shumpert for making public, the couple has been battling over finances.

Taylor has accused The Chi star and Dancing With The Stars winner of leaving her with $200K worth of home renovations, which he began three years ago.

The “Rose In Harlem” singer also claims Shumpert withdrew nearly $4 million from several of the couple’s accounts.

We hope these two can figure it all out for the sake of their kids.

