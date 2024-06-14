Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore Mocks Felon Trump For Calling Milwaukee ‘Horrible’ Over City’s Crime Rate

CLOSE

While Donald Trump trafficks in disparaging opinions about Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Moore is responding in kind with facts.

Moore clapped back loudly after reports attributed to a Republican lawmaker claimed Trump called Milwaukee a “horrible” city. Milwaukee County, it should be noted, is the same place from where Trump refused to accept election results in 2020.

While the reported statement is an affront to Milwaukee natives and residents, it could also be seen as a racist dog whistle about the city hosting the Republican National Convention (RNC) next month with a population that includes 40% Black people.

Republicans defended Trump’s reported statement as referring to the city’s crime rate, but data shows that major crime statistics are down in Milwaukee this year.

That may not be true for long, though, Rep. Moore said on Thursday, two weeks to the day after a New York City jury found Trump guilty and convicted him on all counts in a criminal trial in which he was accused of paying hush money to a porn star via illegal means for political purposes.

“I don’t know many people in Milwaukee who have 34 felony counts against them,” Moore said during an appearance on MSNBC. “So our crime rate sure is going to go up when he joins us in Milwaukee.”

Moore and MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell shared a laugh at the Congresswoman’s prediction.

The ironic part is that Trump has been busy making overtures to Black voters by way of racist stereotypes. But it appears he has already written off the Black voters of Milwaukee by using the type of loaded language we’ve seen from him when it comes to addressing cities and “sh-thole” nations with significant Black populations.

Moore, for her part, has long been critically outspoken about Trump, including following the Capitol Riots on Jan. 6, 2021, violence for which the former president was blamed for inciting. Back then, Moore expressed concern about what Trump could do with the remaining days in office before the transfer of power to President Joe Biden.

“Even though it is only seven days before the end of his term, we have the fierce urgency of now,” Moore said at the time. “Seven days is too long for him to be in power. He could declassify state secrets. He could monetize national secrets to foreign adversaries. And he could even pardon the person who killed our U.S. Capitol Police Officer.”

This is America.

