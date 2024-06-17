The Bijou Star Files: Love Is A House, Diddy Gave Back The Key

CLOSE

DIDDY GIVES BACK NYC’S KEY TO THE CITY …After Cassie Assault Video

Diddy's given back a major honor … returning New York's Key to the City after Mayor Eric Adams requested it back in a letter, citing the Cassie assault video.

‘I TRY’ SINGER ANGELA BOFILL DEAD AT 70

Angela Bofill – the R&B vocalist best known for her songs, "I Try" and "Angel of the Night," has died.

British Man Sues Apple For $6 Million After Wife Discovers Texts He Thought He Deleted

Wayment! A British man wants Apple to see him in court after his iPhone allegedly failed to delete text messages he sent to sex workers.

Wiz Khalifa & Girlfriend Aimee Aguilar Are Expecting Their First Child Together

This Father's Day holds extra significance for Wiz Khalifa.

Kash Doll & Tracy T Welcome Their Baby Girl Klarity (VIDEO)

Detroit rapper Kash Doll recently shared that she gave birth to a baby girl.

JENNIFER LOPEZ SENDS BEN FATHER’S DAY MESSAGE …‘Our Hero’

Jennifer Lopez still has kind words for her man Ben Affleck … wishing him a Happy Father's Day despite their recent marital woes.

ANGEL REESE SMACKS CAITLIN CLARK IN HEAD …Charged W/ Flagrant Foul

The Angel Reese/Caitlin Clark rivalry's alive and well … 'cause Angel just committed a hard foul while Clark was going up for a layup — smacking her in the side of the head.

PRESIDENTS BIDEN AND OBAMA SCORCHED EARTH ON TRUMP DURING SPLASHY L.A. FUNDRAISER

President Biden broke records Saturday night at a splashy, celeb-filled fundraiser in L.A..

KIM KARDASHIAN BIG BIRTHDAY IN THE BIG APPLE …North Turns 11 In NYC!!!

Kim Kardashian knows how to throw a birthday party … treating her daughter North and her friends to a day out in New York City — with LaLa Anthony by her side!

BILL BELICHICK DATING 24-YEAR-OLD EX-CHEERLEADER… Jordon Hudson

Bill Belichick has a new love interest in his life … TMZ Sports has learned he's dating 24-year-old former competitive cheerleader Jordon Hudson.

EX-NBA PLAYER DARIUS MORRIS DIED FROM HEART DISEASE …Drugs, Booze Play Factor

The cause of death for ex-NBA player Darius Morris has just been revealed … heart disease is the killer, with drug and alcohol use playing a big role.

TERRENCE HOWARD JIM CROW LAWS OF MATH HIDE ‘TRUTH’

Terrence Howard firmly believes his non-traditional theories on math, gravity and science are the simple truth — and it's only the "Jim Crow laws of mathematics" preventing the rest of the world from getting on board with him!

Detroit Pastor Proudly Welcomes Donald Trump ‘To The Hood’ As Detroit Rappers Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo, And Peezy Endorse Him

Detroit Pastor Proudly Welcomes Donald Trump 'To The Hood' As Detroit Rappers Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo, And Peezy Endorse Him…

‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Zooms Past Major Milestone, ‘Bad Boys 4’ Pushes The Franchise Total Box Office Earnings Over $1 Billion

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' has zoomed past a major milestone as the 'Bad Boys 4' film takes the franchise total box office earnings over $1 billion after its opening week.

Watch Snoop Dogg Absokutely Kill It in the Milwaukee Brewers’ Broadcast Booth

Prior to performing in Milwaukee on Saturday night, Snoop Dogg made an appearance at the Brewers' game against the Cincinnati Reds, throwing out the first pitch before showcasing his talents as a play-by-play announcer.

NBA Fans React to Charles Barkley’s Plan to Retire from TV After the 2024-25 Season

Charles Barkley announced that the 2024-25 NBA season will be his last on TV.

Nick Cannon Explains How Will Smith Secured His Lead in ‘Drumline,’ Why Their Friendship Is ‘A Gift and A Curse’

Will Smith played an instrumental part in landing Nick Cannon the lead role of Devon Miles in the 2002 film Drumline.

Foxy Brown Reignites Her Longstanding Feud With Lil Kim After Sending Her Baby Daddy, Mr. Paper, A Birthday Message

On Friday, Foxy took to Instagram to wish Mr. Papers a happy birthday. In the post, Foxy shared a picture of Mr. Papers and wrote, "Happy birthday.

Good Samaritan Helps Raise Money for Mother Whose Car Was Repossessed with 7-Day-Old Baby Inside

Evansville mom Sabriya Miles thought her seven-day-old baby was being kidnapped after a repo man repossessed her car with the child still inside.

Steve Harvey Says ‘Kat Williams Ain’t Sh*t’ While Seemingly Addressing Viral Club Shay Shay Interview

Comedic veteran Steve Harvey recently shared some words about his fellow comic Katt Williams.

‘This is devastating’: Organizers, vendors lose thousands of dollars after Akron’s last-minute cancellation of Juneteenth celebrations

It was a sad and very frustrating day for many in the Akron Community on Saturday, as Juneteenth celebrations were scheduled throughout the day but none took place.

‘Noticed two little feet moving’ | Woman describes what it was like when her family found an abandoned newborn girl

Daniela Fedele and her family went for a walk Saturday morning and on their way back home they spotted a baby wrapped in a towel abandoned on the ground.

House passes defense bill automatically registering men 18-26 for draft

The House of Representatives passed a measure on Friday automatically registering men aged 18 to 26 for selective service.

