Kenya Moore Allegedly Suspended Indefinitely From RHOA !?

Published on June 17, 2024

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Is it me, or does it seem like the Real Housewives of Atlanta is better before it starts airing?  The ‘Real’ goes down on social media.

Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently filming Season 16 and word on the street is Kenya Moore is allegedly suspended indefinitely.

What had happened was….allegedly

A recently posted audio of Kenya going off about new cast member Brittany Eady, at a Kenya Moore Hair Care party.

“You a paid hoe. Brittany does escort. There’s an IG that put her emails out on blast, she charges $1400 for an appointment. You not only a hoe, you a cheap whore.”  “You on covers of magazines being a thot. You all of those things, OK?” -Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore then said that Eady was an “escort” that “charges $1,400”

The leaked audio comes on the heels of allegations that Kenya Moore featured posters of Brittany allegedly engaged in sexual acts at the same party, In which Kenya Moore denied on social media.

Let’s just pray that all of this is Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 hype.

Take a look below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

