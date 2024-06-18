The Bijou Star Files: Megan Thee Stallion Says No To Weed

CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion Tells Crowd to Keep Their Pot Smoke to Themselves: ‘Don’t Blow That Weed by Me!’

The “Hiss” rapper played host to a pair of sold-out shows at Toyota Center in her hometown of Houston over the weekend, and one portion of Saturday night’s (June 15) concert that went viral was when Meg briefly paused to let her feelings be known about the weed being smoked around her. Read More

FAT JOE Chris Brown-Rihanna Attack ONLY SEPARATION BETWEEN HIM & MICHAEL JACKSON!!!

Chris Brown and Michael Jackson are one and the same — with the only difference being one of them beat the hell out of Rihanna … so says Fat Joe. Read More

Chrisean Rock Sentenced to 30 Days in Jail Following Court House Arrest

Chrisean Rock has been sentenced to 30 days in jail following an arrest at a courthouse. Rock was arrested on June 10, and the sentence was handed down on June 14. Read More

CHRISEAN ROCK JAIL & PROBATION COMBO FOR TAMAR INCIDENT …Being Extradited to OK Too

Chrisean Rock getting arrested last week has already ended with her getting sentenced — and she’s gonna be doing some jail time … not to mention having to answer to Oklahoma. Read More

PRESIDENT BIDEN’S SECRET SERVICE AGENT ROBBED AT GUNPOINT …During Prez’s L.A. Trip

President Biden’s Secret Service keeps taking hits — one of the agents on his detail was robbed at gunpoint during the president’s fundraising trip to California. Read More

