Justin Timberlake Arrested After Being Popped For A DWI In The Hamptons

Published on June 18, 2024

Justin Timberlake Booking Photo

Source: Handout / Getty

Grammy award winning singer Justin Timberlake might be ‘Crying a River’ after being popped for a DWI doing what he rich and famous do in the summer time, driving around the Hamptons.  To add insult to injury, the Sag Harbor Police Department released Timberlake’s mug shot.

According to a source, 43 year old Justin Timberlake, was arrested on DWI charges after having dinner at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor. He was pulled over after leaving the establishment to drive to his friend’s house.  Sag Harbor police say he was pulled over after he ran through a stop sign and his 2025 BMW was weaving along the road.

The arresting officer noted Timberlake had bloodshot and glassy eyes, smelled like alcohol, had trouble speaking, and was unsteady. Justin Timberlake reportedly told the officer, “I had one martini and I followed my friends home,”.

Allegedly Justin Timberlake refused  breathalyzer test 3 times.

