Mother/Wife Shot and Killed During a Texas Juneteenth Celebration

Published on June 19, 2024

Juneteenth became a legal federal holiday in the U.S. on the eve of its earliest nationwide observance on June 19, 2021. It is observed and celebrated each year on that same date. The name, Juneteenth, is a portmanteau, combining June and nineteenth. Its origins date back to June 19, 1865, when the last group of people enslaved in the southern U.S. were informed of their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation. President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation more than two years earlier, on Jan. 1, 1863, declaring that everyone held as a slave was, and would continue to be, free. 

As elated folks are for Juneteenth finally getting it’s due recognition, what is getting sad and old, is the random acts of violence that has occurred at Juneteenth celebrations.

Kevin and Lyndsey Vicknair went to a concert at the park, when an unknown shooter opened fire, with one of the bullets striking Lyndsey Vicknair,  mother of three, killing her, leaving her husband feeling helpless and distraught that he didn’t bring his children’s mother home safely.

“I didn’t have any equipment or anything. Help just didn’t arrive in time,” – Kevin Vicknair.

Kevin says he informed the children the next day, on Father’s Day, that their mother had died and they wouldn’t be seeing her again.

See video below as Kevin Vicknair shares his heartbreaking story below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

