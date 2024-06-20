Kendrick Lamar’s Historic Juneteenth Concert

CLOSE

The tiny but mighty rapper Kendrick Lamar with a 2 week prior announcement concert, The Pop Out: Ken & Friends, on slotted for Juneteenth packed out the Los Angeles’ Kia Forum while livestreamed on Twitch by Amazon Music, in historic fashion, bringing together 25 artists from across L.A. who performed at the show while instructing everybody on stage to say, “One West.”

Kendrick Lamar may have begun his set during Wednesday evening’s “Ken & Friends – The Pop Out” with a performance of “Euphoria”, one of multiple diss tracks the Compton lyricist has aimed at Drake amid their recent rap beef, while also performing ‘Not Like Us’ 6 times with the audience as his back up choir but the focus of the Juneteenth event was to showcase unity among West Coast talent.

Among the friends who performed at the show were Tyler, the Creator, YG, Roddy Ricch, Ty Dolla $ign, Dom Kennedy and Steve Lacy, who came out during a set curated by L.A. producer DJ Mustard, who also held a moment in memory of slain Crenshaw rapper Nipsey Hussle. During his set, Lamar reunited with Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul and Jay Rock, with whom he’d formed the hip-hop supergroup Black Hippy under the Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) record label in 2008. He also brought out Dr. Dre who performed “Still D.R.E.” and “California Love” before he teed up Lamar’s grand finale performance of the viral Drake diss “Not Like Us” by whispering the intro line, “I see dead people.”

This was most definitely an epic historic Hip Hop concert.

See videos below