The Bijou Star Files: J-Hud Learned She Has 27 Siblings

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 18, 2024:

Jennifer Hudson Learned Her Father Has 27 Children & She’s The Youngest

Jennifer Hudson has a much bigger family than most people previously thought. Read More

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE Lawyer Speaks On Arrest …READY TO FIGHT THE ALLEGATIONS

Justin Timberlake has remained tight-lipped in the aftermath of his DWI arrest … but his lawyer says he’s ready to fight tooth and nail for his client, which is interesting. Read More

GAYLE KING JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE’S NOT ‘RECKLESS’ …Alleged DWI A Clear Mistake

Gayle King’s sticking up for Justin Timberlake … saying he’s a responsible, upstanding dude who just made a one-off bad decision when he allegedly chose to drink and drive. Read More

SWIZZ BEATZ & TIMBALAND Bringing Verzuz to Elon’s X… FANS SAY LEAVE IT IN QUARANTINE!!!

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are breathing new life into their Verzuz platform through a partnership with Elon Musk that’ll have all their upcoming events on X for free … and yet, some fans are still complaining. Read More

Tia Kemp COOKS Rick Ross Online For Celebrating The End Of His Child Support Payments (VIDEOS)

One thing about Tia Kemp: she doesn’t hold back regarding her ex-man Rick Ross. This week, she cooked him online—for the millionth time—after he expressed joy about the end of his child support payments. Read More

Jayson Tatum Is Sharing His Trending Status With His Son Deuce And Ella Mai — Here’s Why

In less than 24 hours, NBA player Jayson Tatum has managed to secure three viral moments! First up is his championship win with his Boston Celtics team. Read More

Birdman Speaks to New Orleans Inmates, Implies That Books Won’t Help Them

Don’t expect to see Birdman with a book in his hand anytime soon…Read More

Travis Scott Arrested For Public Intoxication In Miami

Travis Scott has been arrested in Miami…Read More

