Angel Reese 1st WNBA Rookie With 7 Straight Double-Doubles

We hear about Caitlin Clark being good for the WNBA and typically what we hear about Angel Reese is usually of drama in nature. However, congratulations are in order as Angel Reese in her rookie year with the Chicago Sky has made WNBA history.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese made WNBA history Thursday as she registered her seventh consecutive double-double against the Dallas Wings — the longest streak ever for a rookie. Reese registered 16 points and a career-high 18 rebounds in the 83-72 win.

“It’s super exciting for myself. I try to give myself some grace and tell myself I’m doing a good job. But I have so much more to grow and I’m just excited to be in this league and excited to win some more.” -Angel Reese

See video below