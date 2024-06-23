Listen Live
Entertainment

Rapper Foolio Killed Following An Ambush While Celebrating His 26th B-Day

Published on June 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

Source: Iryna Dobytchina / Getty

It was supposed to be a night celebrating Charles Jones, 26th year around the sun that ended with a shooting causing his death.  Florida rapper Julio Foolio was gunned down in a Holiday Inn parking in what is being described as an ambush.

Foolio was celebrating his 26th birthday at an AirBnB before authorities shut is down.  The rapper and his entourage decide to take the party to a local night club in Tampa, Florida then cap the night off by checking into a local Holiday Inn.

According to a report, just before 5 AM ET, an incident occurred in the hotel parking lot … with Julio’s lawyers saying the rapper was reportedly ambushed and killed. Three other people were reportedly shot during the ambush and transported to the hospital. They are all expected to make a full recovery, and police are investigating the cause of the shooting.  

Julio Foolio first rose to prominence back in 2018 with his debut album “6toven.”  Foolio, who was recovering from being shot back in April, lyrics regularly referenced murders from around the Jacksonville area reportedly including gang-related slayings.

See video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
2017 Dikembe Mutombo Care For Congo Gala
Entertainment News

Peabo Bryson Welcomes Son at Age 66 with Younger Wife

News

Truck Crashes Into Airplane At Cleveland Airport

(Cleveland, OH, 07/19/16) Police move in on Cleveland's Central Square as demonstrators began unruly during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday, July 19, 2016. Staff photo by Christopher Evans 15 items
RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Cleveland: 7th Most Dangerous City in America

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
News & Gossip

Rihanna: “I Love Women, But I’m Not Gay”

Entertainment

President Joe Biden’s Son, Hunter Biden, Found Guilty On 3 Felony Gun Charges

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
- Videos

Erica Campbell Surprises Hometown Champions [VIDEO]

Entertainment

YSL Trial: Attorney Arrested The Next Day An Attorney Is Fired

Bijou Star Files
Entertainment

The Bijou Star Files: Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes At Age 26

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close