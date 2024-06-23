Rapper Foolio Killed Following An Ambush While Celebrating His 26th B-Day

CLOSE

It was supposed to be a night celebrating Charles Jones, 26th year around the sun that ended with a shooting causing his death. Florida rapper Julio Foolio was gunned down in a Holiday Inn parking in what is being described as an ambush.

Foolio was celebrating his 26th birthday at an AirBnB before authorities shut is down. The rapper and his entourage decide to take the party to a local night club in Tampa, Florida then cap the night off by checking into a local Holiday Inn.

According to a report, just before 5 AM ET, an incident occurred in the hotel parking lot … with Julio’s lawyers saying the rapper was reportedly ambushed and killed. Three other people were reportedly shot during the ambush and transported to the hospital. They are all expected to make a full recovery, and police are investigating the cause of the shooting.

Julio Foolio first rose to prominence back in 2018 with his debut album “6toven.” Foolio, who was recovering from being shot back in April, lyrics regularly referenced murders from around the Jacksonville area reportedly including gang-related slayings.

See video below