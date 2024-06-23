Listen Live
Angel Reese Takes Down Caitlin Clark Dropping 25 pts, 16 Rebounds

Published on June 23, 2024

WNBA: JUN 23 Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

It wasn’t but a week ago the big story was Angel Reese foul on Caitlin Clark being upgraded to a flagrant foul.  Todays big story is round two of Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky versus Caitlin Clark and the Indiana fever, where Reese did her slicing at the rim, recording 25 points and 16 rebounds in a victory over the Indiana Fever, 88 to 87.

The Fever, led by Caitlin Clark, dominated much of the game, at one point enjoying a 15-point lead. Clark was exceptional, not just with her scoring but also in her playmaking, as she recorded a franchise-record 13 assists.

Angel Reese during her walk-off interview had this to say: “I’m a dog, you can’t teach that,”

Source: Radio One Digital

