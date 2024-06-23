Jonathan Majors Emotionally Accepts ‘Perseverance Award’

CLOSE

We all know the actor Jonathan Majors has had a nightmare of a year, following his girlfriend at the time hit him with domestic abuse allegations that landed him in court fighting for his freedom. Jonathan Majors, a rising movie star who was found guilty last year of assaulting and harassing his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, was sentenced in Manhattan Criminal Court to 52 weeks of domestic violence programming. The only bright side has been his loving girlfriend Meagan Goode, staying by his side while Hollywood has let him go by the way side.

Hollywood Unlocked has taken the opposite approach, then Hollywood, by rewarding Jonathan Majors with, Perseverance Award at the 2024 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

During his very emotional, tearful speech, Jonathan Majors admitted to his own “shortcomings” and spoke on broader social perceptions:

“We live in a world where men — Black men in particular — are propped up as either superheroes or supervillains. But I’ve come to realize, me personally, I ain’t none of that. It was fun, but I’m just me… I’m imperfect. I have shortcomings, I acknowledge them,”

