The Bijou Star Files: Ice Cube Confirms Progress on New ‘Friday’ Movie

Ice Cube Confirms Progress on New 'Friday' Movie: 'Warner Finally Came to Their Senses'

Ice Cube has been vocal about his battle with Warner Bros. over the ownership of his iconic "Friday" film series. Now, the West Coast legend has some encouraging news for fans.

Latto Shuts Down Atlanta With 21 Savage, Usher & Friends At Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash Concert

Latto had Atlanta on smash at Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash. Moreover, the historic moment featured several surprise guests such as, Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, Mariah the Scientist, and Flo Milli.

Monice Said THIS About Her Relationship With Brandy After They Reconnected For Ariana Grande's 'The Boy is Mine (Remix)'

Brandy and Monica have officially reunited after decades of being apart — and it's all thanks to Ariana Grande.

Three Killed, At Least 10 Injured In Mass Shooting At Arkansas Grocery Store

CNN reports a mass shooting occurred at a local grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas, on Friday, June 21. Three people were killed, and at least ten were left injured.

Kenya Moore & Her Ex-Husband Marc Daly's Divorce Terms Are Reportedly Revealed

Kenya Moore and her ex-husband Marc Daly have reportedly settled on child support payments for their daughter Brooklyn.

Watch Draya Michele & Jalen Green Respond To Negative Comments About Their Relationship Amid Daughter's Arrival (Video)

Draya Michele and Jalen Green are still going strong, despite what the haters have to say.

DONALD TRUMP 'APPRENTICE' TAUGHT ME A LESSON …Good Ratings Excuse Mean, Rude Behavior!!!

Donald Trump says he learned people could get away with abhorrent behavior as long as they had good ratings like he did on "The Apprentice" … according to a bombshell book.

JORDON HUDSON 64-YEAR-OLD EX DEFENDS HER… Amid Belichick Romance

Jordon Hudson's 64-year-old former lover is racing to her defense … blasting haters who have accused her of being a gold digger for her romance with Bill Belichick — while praising her as "wise beyond her years."

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE FANS HAWKING MUG SHOT MERCH AFTER DWI ARREST

Justin Timberlake fans are capitalizing on his legal woes … turning his glassy-eyed mug shot into merchandise.

CHRIS CUOMO IF BIDEN FLUBS DEBATE HE COULD WITHDRAW

Chris Cuomo isn't a fan of Presidential debates, dismissing them as pageantry — but he says that's not the case with the face-off next week between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

DIDDY IG SCRUB NOT A CASSIE DISS …Not Strategic Either

Diddy scrubbed his Instagram this week — including his on-camera apology over the Cassie video — and while some think it's a diss … we're told there's no subliminal messaging here.

DALLAS FREEWAY FIGHT HALF-NAKED WOMAN CAUGHT IN CAR DOOR… Speeding Away In Video

A Dallas freeway turned into an NSFW action movie, 'cause a half-naked lady started beating on a driver while pulled over on the side of the road … and then got taken for a ride.

TEYANA TAYLOR & IMAN SHUMPERT DIVORCE SETTLEMENT IMMINENT …Deadline Given to Submit

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert appear to be on the cusp of settling their nasty divorce … but they're up against a tight deadline, and the clock is ticking.

PACKAGE THIEVES TWO MEN RACE TO STEAL PACKAGE …After FedEx Worker Drop-Off

Two dudes appeared to be equally eager to be king of crime hill — at least if this footage shows what we think we're seeing … namely, a race to jack the same FedEx package.

Sha'Carri Richardson Sprints Her Way Into 2024 Paris Olympics, Her First Olympic Games, After Winning Women's 100-Meter Final With Record Time Of 10.71 Seconds

Sha'Carri Richardson has qualified for her first Olympic games after winning the women's 100-meter final on Saturday (June 22) at the Olympic trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Donald Trump Rallies Residents And Rappers, Like OT7 Quanny, In North Philadelphia; South Philly Native Amber Rose Deems Him 'The G.O.A.T.'

Donald Trump, former U.S. President and presumptive GOP nominee for the 2024 Presidential elections, is again rallying up residents and rappers; this time in North Philadelphia, where rapper OT7 Quanny endorsed him as South Philly native Amber Rose deemed him "the G.O.A.T" from afar.

50 Cent Says Hacker Made $300 Million in 30 Minutes Using His Account for Crypto Scheme: 'I Have No Association With This'

50 Cent appears to have fallen victim to a crypto scheme.

Keefe D Posts His $750K Bail Ahead of 2Pac Murder Trial

Keefe D wants to be out on bail, and he's willing to put up his own money for it.

Charlamagne Tha God Confirms Ignoring Tyla's Team's Interview Requests: "Either Prepare the Artist for the Questions or Pull the Interview" [Video]

Charlamagne Tha God addresses his recent interview with Tyla and admits to disregarding her team's request.

Remembering Michael Jackson: Celebrating the "King of Pop" Fifteen Years After His Passion

June 25, 2024, marks another year since we lost the legendary performer Michael Jackson. On this day, we celebrate Michael's accomplishments and legacy.

The Price Of Fame: The True Impact Reality TV Has On Its Participants

Over the years, reality television has become a staple in entertainment, giving viewers a glimpse into the drama, lives, and challenges of everyday people.

Kandi Burruss Questions "Who Made The Rules?" Following Kenya Moore's "RHOA" Suspension [Video]

Kandi Burruss may no longer be on "Real Housewives of Atlanta," but she's definitely keeping up with the drama surrounding Kenya Moore.

Parents Of Six Tragically Drown While Vacationing With Their Children: "They Were In Panic Mode & Unfortunately Went Under"

A Pennsylvania family endured an unspeakable tragedy when parents drowned in front of their six children while on vacation.

NeNe Leakes Lands Commentary Gig On Lifetime Non-Scripted Series

NeNe Leakes is returning to reality TV, but not as an official cast member of a show. The reality star and actress has landed a gig on a caught-on-camera clip show titled "Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes".

