Fantasia Hollywood Walk Of Fame Class Of 2025

Congratulation are in order because on Monday, June 24th, Steven Nissen, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and Walk of Famers actors Niecy Nash, Joe Mantegna and music producer Jimmy Jam announced the 2025 honorees at a live press conference.

Jimmy Jam took to the podium to read the class of 2025 in the category of ‘Recording’ and singer Fantasia Barrino was at the top of the list.

Fanatsia took to her Instagram after the announcement.

“Little girl from High Point, North Carolina, made it to the @hwdwalkoffame,” “Wow!!!! I’m lost for words. God Kept every Promise.”

Fantasia will become the third “Idol” winner in 22 years to be honored with a permanent star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Take a look at the video below