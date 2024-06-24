Diddy Scrubs His Entire Instagram Page Of All His Posts

CLOSE

It’s been a month since Diddy posted his widely-panned apology video on Instagram following the release of the security footage of him viciously beating Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016. Recently, Diddy took down all of his Instagram posts down including his half-assed apology, and many people are curious as to why.

According to TMZ, the disgraced music mogul wiped his social media page clean just last week. Naturally, many people began to come up with their theories behind Diddy’s actions, but apparently, it was just something Diddy has been wanting to do for a while. Looking to get a fresh new start on social media, the No Way Out rapper has apparently rebooted his online life as his actual life continues to go through all kinds of turmoil.

TMZ reports:

The internet was rife with theories on what might’ve been behind the move — but sources with direct knowledge have assured us there’s nothing behind the move other than Puff wanting to reset his posts … something we’re told he’s done in the past.

We’re told Diddy wasn’t taking a dig at Cassie either by getting rid of his apology — which is evident in the fact that he deleted all of his posts … not just that one.

The way our sources put it … Diddy’s apology was seen around the world and got published/broadcast everywhere — so everyone’s seen it, and it exists forever. In terms of how feels … we’re told Diddy meant what he said in that clip, and that stands even today.

In other words … him scrubbing his IG is in no way a swipe at his ex — nor is it him downplaying the seriousness of his sitch. Plus … our sources say he’s done this before — so this isn’t out of the ordinary for him … it’s just magnified because of all the attention lately.

It could also be that he doesn’t want any of his past posts used as evidence as authorities continue to investigate him for drug and sex trafficking. Just sayin’.

Naturally, his team is saying this wasn’t a “strategic” move. But with all the heat that Diddy’s been getting from the Department Of Justice, he should understand why people are suspicious of his latest actions.

Why do you think Diddy erased his entire Instagram page? Let us know in the comments section below.

