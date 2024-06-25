Grammy CEO Confirms Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us’” Eligibility For The Grammys

CLOSE

What started as some lyrical get back, turned into a diss album, that to a debate on what is the greatest Hip Hop diss track of all time, only to find worthiness from the Recording Academy.

There has been no holds barred, everything is free game, from kids, parents and allegations, Kendrick Lamar, ‘Not Like Us’ has turned into an anthem that scorched Billboards HOT 100 at #1. The tiny but mighty rapper Kendrick Lamar with a 2 week prior announcement concert, The Pop Out: Ken & Friends, on slotted for Juneteenth packed out the Los Angeles’ Kia Forum while livestreamed on Twitch by Amazon Music, in historic fashion, bringing together 25 artists from across L.A. who performed at the show while instructing everybody on stage to say, “One West.”

Our question still is if this will be a historic year for Hip Hop with a 1st Grammy Award winning Hip Hop battle diss track win? It might have been a little early to talk Grammy’s but Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason, Jr., has confirmed “Not Like Us’” eligibility for the Grammys.

“You got an artist that’s been nominated before,” “He’s been successful with the organization. I don’t see any reason why it couldn’t be.”

When TMZ asked Harvey Mason, Jr., if he thought that “Not Like Us,” with its fiery accusations and verbal jabs, might be too spicy for Grammy voters. The CEO stood his ground, emphasizing that at the core, Grammy voters prioritize “greatness,” and Kendrick Lamar embodies just that. “It resonates deeply on multiple fronts. I trust that Academy members recognize its impact.”

The latest beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake started in October 2023, when rapper J. Cole collaborated with Drake on the song, “First Person Shooter.”

See video below