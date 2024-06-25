Listen Live
Chris Brown’s 11:11 Viral Breezy Bulge

Published on June 25, 2024

Source: Robert Okine / Getty

Chris Brown proved the music industry might have black me, but the fans they still love me, with his “11:11” tour and seems like with every sold out stop there has been something to talk about.  A couple of weeks ago, in New Jersey, things got a little scary for Chris Brown when he was suspended in the air singing but the singing sensation continued being sensational in the air a little longer then was scripted.   This weeks viral moment, Chris Brown, had eyes popping while suspended in the air swinging a Breezy Bulge.

During 11:11 tour stop in Toronto, Chris Brown was suspended in the air while singing, with a harness hooked up around his waist/legs, which pulled on his pants, exposing what the ladies ‘Run It’ for, a massive bulge, which helps sell his $1000 meet and greets.

Check out Chris Brown’s Breezy Bulge in the video below.

