Summertime and agua frescas go hand in hand. The traditional Mexican drink has been made popular in the United States and abroad for the past several years – and with good reason. Agua frescas, translating to “fresh waters,” is the ideal beverage for beating the summer heat. Not only are they refreshing, they are fast and easy to make.

The directions for agua fresca are come one, come all: Combine fresh fruit (minus the rinds), water, and sweetener of choice with a blender. Strain mixture to enjoy a pulp free drink. Pour over ice and enjoy.

No blender? No problem. You can juice the fruit yourself or purchase the juice of each fruit required in the recipe. Combine with water and sweetener as usual, and enjoy. If you’re hosting a summer gathering, simply double or triple the recipe so guests can enjoy it as well.

Dress up your drink by rimming your glass with salt or sugar, adding a sprig of mint, slice of lime or a mini drink umbrella.

5 agua fresca recipes to try this summer:

1. Mango and Pineapple Agua Fresca

Get transported to the islands with the iconic combo of sweet mango and pineapple. This recipe is a fan favorite among the agua fresca novice and veteran alike. Pro Tip: A squeeze of lime really turns the flavor up in this blend!

What you’ll need:

1 cup fresh mango

1 cup fresh pineapple

2 cups water

Sweetener of choice to taste

2. Peach and Lavender Agua Fresca

There’s one word to describe this drink – fresh. The peach and lavender agua fresca is ideal for those who don’t like things too sweet. You get all the refreshment of a cool summer drink without the bite back of too much sugar.

What you’ll need:

1 cup fresh peaches

1 cup fresh steeped lavender or lavender tea

2 cups water

Sweetener of choice to taste

3. Watermelon, Cucumber, Lime Agua Fresca

This beverage is summer in a glass. Watermelon agua fresca is a classic combo with authentic flavor. You will often see them among vendors or at gatherings. It’s sweet, refreshing, tangy, and festive, not to mention ultra hydrating.

What you’ll need:

1 cup fresh watermelon

1 cup fresh cucumber

½ fresh lime

2 cups water

Sweetener of choice to taste

4. Guava and Coconut Agua Fresca

Made with guava paste and coconut milk, this is like a pastelito de guayaba in a glass. The creamy coconut milk adds to its tropical and sweet flavor profile without making it too heavy. This drink serves the essential Mexican “umami” agua fresca lovers crave. Finish off with a squeeze of lime and coconut shavings for added flare.

What you’ll need:

1 cup guava paste

1 cup fresh coconut milk

2 cups water

Sweetener of choice to taste

5. Hibiscus and Lime Agua Fresca

Hibiscus is an edible flower used in many recipes from the Caribbean islands it originates from. When steeped, it produces a deep purple color and distinct flavor. Combined with lime for this agua fresca recipe, it creates a unique floral lemonade you won’t get enough of.

What you’ll need:

1 cup hibiscus tea (liquid from steeped hibiscus leaves)

½ cup lime

2 cups water

Sweetener of choice to taste

