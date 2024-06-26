The Bijou Star Files: Barack Obama’s Sister Tear Gassed Live On Air

CLOSE

Here’s What’s Going Down In Kenya & Why It’s Trending On Social Media Right Now (PHOTOS)

On Tuesday (June 25), thousands of protestors in Kenya stormed the parliament building, setting parts of it on fire…Read More

OBAMA’S HALF SISTER AUMA HIT WITH TEAR GAS LIVE ON AIR …During Protest In Kenya

Barack Obama‘s half sister was inadvertently tear-gassed during a deadly demonstration in Africa … and it’s all on video. Read More

Davido & Chioma Celebrate Their Union With Lavish Wedding Ceremony In Nigeria (VIDEOS)

Congratulations are in order for Nigerian singer-songwriter Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland, who recently celebrated their union with a lavish wedding ceremony. Read More

Angel Reese & G Herbo Come Thru With Messages After Fans Assume They Were Spotted Together In Chicago (VIDEOS)

Angel Reese and G Herbo have both dropped messages after fans assumed they were recently spotted together in Chicago. Read More

Rick Ross Riles Social Media UP After Reacting To Pretty Vee Receiving Her First Honorary Doctorate Degree

Rick Ross has riled social media up after reacting to his rumored ex-girlfriend, Pretty Vee, receiving her first honorary doctorate. Read More

Woman Seemingly Speaks Out After India Royale & Lil Durk Address Rumors Of Him Fathering A Child Outside Of Their Relationship

A woman named Destini Phillip has seemingly spoken out after India Royale and Lil Durk addressed rumors of him recently fathering a child outside of their relationship. Read More

Actress Who Portrayed Wife With Alzheimer’s In ‘The Notebook’ Diagnosed With The Same Disease

Gena Rowlands, the actress who portrayed the elderly wife with Alzheimer’s in ‘The Notebook,’ is now living with the same disease. Read More

DIDDY AKA PUFF DADDY‘BAD BOY 4 LIFE’ SIGNED GUITAR …Auction Market Tested by Controversy

Diddy‘s guitar autographed with his former Puff Daddy moniker is going up on the auction block — and experts are watching to see if his public downfall helps or hurts the final price. Read More

JJ REDICK DENIES CALLING WOMAN N-WORD

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick is flat-out denying he called a woman the N-word while a member of the Duke men’s basketball team … saying the interaction simply never happened. Read More

ARIES SPEARS COLONOSCOPY PSA TO BLACK MEN …Cut the Homophobia, Get It Done!!!

Comedian Aries Spears is urging Black men to drop any preconceived, homophobic notions about colonoscopies, and get the potentially lifesaving procedure done … just like he did. Read More

KENYA MOORE NOT RETURNING TO ‘RHOA’ SEASON 16 …Weighing Legal Options

Kenya Moore is officially putting down her peach for this next season at least — ’cause she ain’t coming back to ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ … and this could possibly turn ugly. Read More

THE VILLAGE PEOPLE SUING DISNEY FOR ALLEGEDLY STIFFING, BLACKBALLING ‘EM Lawsuit Allowed to Chug On

Disney ain’t gonna be singing “YMCA” anytime soon — ’cause the wife of the most famous member of the Village People is taking the entertainment behemoth to court … alleging they blackballed the band from booking gigs at its theme parks. Read More

Tesla Recalls New Cybertruck Pickup For The Fourth Time In The U.S.

Tesla has issued a fourth recall for its new Cybertruck after identifying an issue involving loose trim pieces and malfunctioning windshield wipers… Read More

